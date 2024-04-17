Temptations appeals to even the coolest of cats

The new campaigns will support the new Temptations Lickable Spoons available at retailers throughout the US and Temptations Wet Cat Food exclusively available at Walmart through Summer 2024, then available throughout the US.

For the launch of Temptations Lickable Spoons, a new lickable treat innovation that enhances the treating experience between cat and cat parent, “Teenage DJ Cat” taps into the typical “too-cool” archetypes of a teenager. More interested in music and DJing, the teenage cat is reluctant to spend time with their uncool parent until presented with a new and irresistible Temptations Lickable Spoon.

To continue the brand’s moves into the main meal category, it has also introduced new irresistible Temptations Wet Cat Food. The campaign creative for “Boss Cat” showcases a cat dining at an upscale Italian restaurant acting too cool for the gourmet meal presented to him. However, this all changes as soon as he's given the new Temptations Wet Cat Food - the wet food your cat will thank you for (by actually eating it).

Beginning 15 April, the Temptations “Teenage DJ Cat” and “Boss Cat” campaign will be promoted via 6-second videos on Yahoo! and social, 15-second videos on YouTube, OLV, digital, social and print ads and organic social content on the Temptations brand’s channels. It will also be supported by PR and social influencers from PR agency Weber Shandwick and paid media support from media agency EssenceMediacom.