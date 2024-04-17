adameveddb mars temptations dj cat

Temptations appeals to even the coolest of cats

The campaign marks the launch of two products and builds on the brand's 'Cats Lose Their Cool' platform created by adam&eveDDB

17 April 2024

Mars Petcare brand Temptations has expanded its offerings with two new product launches, Temptations Lickable Spoons treats and Temptations Wet Cat Food that are that are 'purrrfect' for enhancing mealtime and creating new bonding experiences.

With the launch of these two new irresistible products, the brand has launched ad campaigns for each, building upon their 'Cats lose their cool' brand platform - led by creative agency adam&eveDDB London.

Trend analysis uncovered that cat owners often poke fun at their cats’ independence and coolness. The campaign leans into this insight by playing on common pop culture tropes to position cats as independent, aloof and too ‘cool’ to spend time with their owner... That is until the irresistibility of Temptations draws them in, breaking down the barrier of even the coolest of cats.

The new campaigns will support the new Temptations Lickable Spoons available at retailers throughout the US and Temptations Wet Cat Food exclusively available at Walmart through Summer 2024, then available throughout the US.

For the launch of Temptations Lickable Spoons, a new lickable treat innovation that enhances the treating experience between cat and cat parent, “Teenage DJ Cat” taps into the typical “too-cool” archetypes of a teenager. More interested in music and DJing, the teenage cat is reluctant to spend time with their uncool parent until presented with a new and irresistible Temptations Lickable Spoon.

To continue the brand’s moves into the main meal category, it has also introduced new irresistible Temptations Wet Cat Food. The campaign creative for “Boss Cat” showcases a cat dining at an upscale Italian restaurant acting too cool for the gourmet meal presented to him. However, this all changes as soon as he's given the new Temptations Wet Cat Food - the wet food your cat will thank you for (by actually eating it).

Beginning 15 April, the Temptations “Teenage DJ Cat” and “Boss Cat” campaign will be promoted via 6-second videos on Yahoo! and social, 15-second videos on YouTube, OLV, digital, social and print ads and organic social content on the Temptations brand’s channels. It will also be supported by PR and social influencers from PR agency Weber Shandwick and paid media support from media agency EssenceMediacom.

