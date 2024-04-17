Temptations appeals to even the coolest of cats
The campaign marks the launch of two products and builds on the brand's 'Cats Lose Their Cool' platform created by adam&eveDDB
17 April 2024
Mars Petcare brand Temptations has expanded its offerings with two new product launches, Temptations Lickable Spoons treats and Temptations Wet Cat Food that are that are 'purrrfect' for enhancing mealtime and creating new bonding experiences.
With the launch of these two new irresistible products, the brand has launched ad campaigns for each, building upon their 'Cats lose their cool' brand platform - led by creative agency adam&eveDDB London.
Trend analysis uncovered that cat owners often poke fun at their cats’ independence and coolness. The campaign leans into this insight by playing on common pop culture tropes to position cats as independent, aloof and too ‘cool’ to spend time with their owner... That is until the irresistibility of Temptations draws them in, breaking down the barrier of even the coolest of cats.
The new campaigns will support the new Temptations Lickable Spoons available at retailers throughout the US and Temptations Wet Cat Food exclusively available at Walmart through Summer 2024, then available throughout the US.
For the launch of Temptations Lickable Spoons, a new lickable treat innovation that enhances the treating experience between cat and cat parent, “Teenage DJ Cat” taps into the typical “too-cool” archetypes of a teenager. More interested in music and DJing, the teenage cat is reluctant to spend time with their uncool parent until presented with a new and irresistible Temptations Lickable Spoon.
To continue the brand’s moves into the main meal category, it has also introduced new irresistible Temptations Wet Cat Food. The campaign creative for “Boss Cat” showcases a cat dining at an upscale Italian restaurant acting too cool for the gourmet meal presented to him. However, this all changes as soon as he's given the new Temptations Wet Cat Food - the wet food your cat will thank you for (by actually eating it).
Beginning 15 April, the Temptations “Teenage DJ Cat” and “Boss Cat” campaign will be promoted via 6-second videos on Yahoo! and social, 15-second videos on YouTube, OLV, digital, social and print ads and organic social content on the Temptations brand’s channels. It will also be supported by PR and social influencers from PR agency Weber Shandwick and paid media support from media agency EssenceMediacom.
Credits
Mars Petcare
Senior Vice President Marketing NA - Jean-Paul Jansen
Global Brand Director - Edwin Padilla
Senior Marketing Director - Lukasz Wysoczanski
Brand Associate Director - Ellora Esbrook
Brand Manager - Hannah Olson
Senior Associate Brand Manager - Annie Pulizzi
Senior Associate Brand Manager - Kristen Diaz
adamandeveDDB
Chief Creative Officer - Richard Brim
Creatives - Ben Robinson & Mike Whiteside
Creative Director(s) - Colin Booth & Ben Stilitz
Producer - Jess Middleton
Executive Strategy Director - Nick Hirst
Planning Director - Lisa Stoney
Senior Planner - Alice Wagner
Junior Planner - Lucy Wilson
Senior Project Manager - Becky Faloju
Group Managing Director - Deborah Kerr
CEO - Miranda Hipwell
Business Director - Skye Stoppani
Account Director - Kathryn Armstrong
Account Director - Alexandra Burchett
Account Manager - Pia Bhatt
Print Producer - Jaki-Jo Hannan
Print Producer - Joel Wilson
Social Creative - Judith Tulkens
Junior Creator - Robert Whitehead
Senior Business Affairs Manager - Layla Husted
Senior Legal Counsel - Tom Campbell
Asset Manager - Gemma Hughes
Commercial Director - Charlotte Haddy
Commercial Analyst - Daniel Wickings
Production Company: Smuggler
Director: Randy Krallman
Producer: GUSTAV GELDENHUYS
DOP: ERIK WILSON
Offline Editors: Marshall Street
Editor: Matt Pochettino
Offline producer: SJ O’Mara
Post Production: Time Based Arts
VFX supervisor: Ollie Ramsey
Flame Lead: Al Hammer
Producer: Jo Gutteridge and Sian Jenkins
Colourist: Ruth Wardell
Sound: Factory Sound
Sound Designer: Jon Clarke
Producer: Beth Massey
Music Supervision: Siren
Sian Rogers & Josh Gibbard
Weber Shandwick
Meg Zych - Vice President, Client Experience
Taylor Masura - Account Director, Client Experience
Kathryn Abernathy – Manager, Client Experience
Kate Dryden – Senior Manager, Client Experience
Afton Thompson - Manager, Media Relations
Jaime Castile - Senior Associate, Media Relations
Essence Mediacom
Kate Sullivan - Media Director, Planning
Ella Farruggia - Media Planner
Faith Torppey - Media Planning Supervisor
Shawn Stewart - Associate Media Director
Andrew Arena - Senior Media Planner
Katilyn Huynh - Planning Associate