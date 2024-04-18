McDonald's revives nostalgic Big Mac burger chant challenge

Unlike 1987 where fans were required to go in store to compete, DDB Sydney, adam&eveDDB and OMD partnered with Snapchat to build an Australian-first bespoke lens, allowing the Snapchat community to undertake the chant challenge and win a MyMacca’s voucher code, directly within the Snapchat app. Powered by Snap's innovative speech recognition technology, the Lens recognises speech and detects the correct list of delicious ingredients from a trained machine learning model, to reward a winning result to users on the spot.

McDonald’s marketing director, Samantha McLeod, said: “We have already had such an incredible response to the first phase of our Big Mac campaign with super fans already reciting the chant they remember so well and younger generations now bringing new life to the chant as well. The next promotional phase of the campaign is set to challenge all Big Mac lovers – from the 80s right through to today – to recite the famous chant in a fun and engaging way. We can’t wait to see fans put themselves to the test on social media and see who meets the challenge!”

DDB Sydney Executive creative director, Matt Chandler, added: “The best part of the Big Mac chant campaign we grew up with was always the challenge to beat the clock and win yourself free Macca’s. You can’t bring back the chant without bringing back the promo. We had a unique opportunity to take this iconic jingle - a thing that went viral before there was even an internet to go viral on - and hand it over to Macca’s fans online. It’s going to be fun to watch the nation take on The Original Mouthful in this new and innovative way.”

To encourage participation among fans old and new, the Big Mac Chant Challenge will be everywhere. Aussie celebs took on the 4-second challenge in the jungle on Network 10’s I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Australia; Karl and Sarah will tackle the tongue-twister on the Nine Network’s Today show; and clubs from the NRL and AFL will go head-to-head to claim being the fastest ro recite the chant.

The TV commercial and online video will promote the challenge with authentically crafted and decade-specific spots. In addition, fans’ socials feeds will be flooded with prompts, attempts, fumbles and more. And fans will be celebrated in reactive digital out-of-home to fuel the ongoing conversation and competition as it unfolds.

To ensure the campaign is inclusive for everyone to join in on the fun, DDB Sydney, adam&eveDDB and OMD also worked closely with disability consulting firm Get Skilled Access (GSA). GSA worked on creating an accessible way for people with varying types of access needs, focusing on including those who are non-verbal, blind or have low vision, as well as people who are deaf or hard of hearing, allowing them to participate in the campaign. The accessible features not only benefit people with disability but also allow all fans to have a more seamless way to interact with the campaign and be rewarded.

Head of McDonald’s at OMD, Emily Bosler, said: “We’re building the next generation of Big Mac fans, engaging younger Aussies and encouraging them to have some fun with the famous Big Mac chant. Extending seamlessly across all channels and working with our partners, like Snap, to elevate the consumers’ experience through ‘feel good’ moments of connection and creating more unique Macca’s moments for customers."

Head of creative strategy, APAC at Snap Inc., Haran Ramachandran, added: "It was fantastic to partner with the team at McDonald's, DDB and OMD, to bring the iconic Big Mac chant to Snapchat. Our augmented reality lens transforms the chant into a tactile and engaging challenge, where everyone can join the fun! It's testament to the unique capabilities of our platform to make advertising more human and immersive, and we're excited to see the Snapchat community rise to the occasion and take on the challenge."

The Original Mouthful Big Mac TV campaign launched earlier this month and leans heavily into the Big Mac’s 56-year legacy. A 60-second hero film takes burger fans all the way back to 1968, when Big Mac creator, Jim Delligatti, initially devised the now iconic burger. The film then travels through the Big Mac's evolution across the decades, showcasing just how the burger and its ingredients have stood the test of time.

For the next phase of the campaign, additional promotional ads, each with a different decade specific treatment, will encourage people to take part in the Big Mac chant and share their efforts on their social channels.