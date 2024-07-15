The Olympic Campaign Changing The Perception of Refugee Athletes

The number of displaced people around the world currently stands at over 120 million globally - a figure that in less than eight years has almost doubled. Among those displaced are many athletes that are in hope still competing in their sport.

That issue led to the introduction of the Refugee Olympics Team (ROT) in 2016, established by the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in response to the growing global refugee crisis. It started with 10 athletes, now it features 37 who are set to compete in Paris from the end of July.

Without a home country to represent them, the team gives each member a chance to compete and shines a spotlight on refugee resilience while highlighting global displacement issues.

Yusra Mardini, a swimmer from Syria and a member of the team in Rio, described being a member of the first Olympic Refugee Team as "a big experience" and admits that she wasn't excited by the prospect initially.

"I really struggled with being called a refugee," she reveals. "I didn't want people to think that because of my journey, I'm going to the Olympics.".

But meeting with her fellow teammates and hearing their stories changed her mind.

"I found instant joy. The athletes from Kenya, in particular, radiated infectious joy and excitement. Walking into the opening ceremony, I felt immense respect for our team. It dawned on me that this was more than just my dream—it was a message of hope. We were showing the world that tough journeys don't define us; we have the power to create opportunities," explains Mardini.

Following their inaugural outing in Rio, the IOC wanted to take it up a notch for Paris 2024.

Makara Fitzgerald, digital experience manager at the IOC says that the constant negativity around refugees being fed into the world needed to be addressed.

"It's exhausting and hard to process all that heavy news," she continues. "That's why the Refugee Team and this campaign are so incredible—they give us a chance to talk about refugees in a positive light. They let us see just how strong these people are and highlight why they truly deserve our attention."

With the support of Gravity Road, the IOC wanted to find a way to shine a light on the extraordinary achievements of the athletes who have overcome significant hardships to compete at the highest level.