Triggering Nostalgia: The Creatives Behind McDonald's UK's 50th Birthday Artwork

Having a 50th birthday party in the spirit of a children’s party feels appropriate, and for the world’s largest quick service restaurant chain, McDonald’s UK that is even more so as it has been hosting millions of them for decades now.

The brand opened its first restaurant in the UK in October at a location in Woolwich. It has since grown to over 1,270 locations and employs over 120,000 people across the nation.

And as one of the world’s most prolific marketers, of course, it has released a campaign to mark the occasion, created by long-standing agency Leo Burnett. A side element of the activation includes the nice touch of designing posters that resemble children’s birthday invitations as an extra way of communicating the moment to customers and perhaps triggering a moment of nostalgia.

The four illustrations feature familiar characters from the history of McDonald’s; Hamburglar, Officer Big Mac, Birdie the Early Bird and Grimace among others.

We spoke with the illustrators behind the invitations; senior creative Alice Pearce and illustrator Sofie Birkin, to hear about the design of the posters and how they were created to elicit an emotional response from British consumers who have been McDonald’s customers for generations now.

What was the initial brief between you both?

Alice Pearce (AP): The brief was to pay homage to the iconic McDonald's party invites of years gone by and create an instant nostalgia hit for anyone who sees them. We love Sofie's bright, poppy, playful style, so we were thrilled when they agreed to collaborate on this project!

Sofie Birkin (SB): The initial brief from McDonald's was to create a set of illustrations inspired by their vintage birthday party invitations to celebrate their 50th birthday in the UK. The aim was to evoke nostalgia while appealing to a contemporary audience. The first thing I noticed about the original invitations was that they had classic kid's party themes - space, the carnival, under the sea, etc. The common theme was they all featured beloved McDonald's characters in fun, imaginative settings. I wanted to take inspiration from that to achieve our goal of highlighting the joy and whimsy associated with childhood birthday parties at McDonald's.

What role do the posters play in the latest campaign?

AP: The posters play a key part of the campaign. They were the first piece of the campaign to launch, so they acted as our invitation to the nation to get involved with our birthday fun. We're spreading birthday joy across various touch points, including a throwback-inspired merch collection, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

SB: The posters, blown up to outsized proportions for London bus stop ads, should encourage longtime McDonald's fans and new customers to 'join in the celebration'. They serve as a nostalgic visual reminder of the brand's legacy and commitment to creating joyful experiences for families and friends.