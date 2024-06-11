From Catherine Dior to Kenny Imafidion: Leo Burnett Junior Creatives share their creative heroes

Jas Nandoo, one half of Jas & Geo, Junior Creatives at Leo Burnett UK:

My creative heroes come from books. There’s a lot to unpack here, because:

a) I’m an art director and not meant to care about the word side of things.

b) I have ADHD and I’m not meant to be able to concentrate on reading either.

c) My creative heroes aren’t fictional characters. I probably should have started with that.

In our day jobs we write ads. All we ask is for someone to be interested enough to sit through a minute or two of content and maybe find it funny enough to chuckle internally. Or in an extreme case, say something like “I saw a really good ad the other day” to someone they’re with. That’s all we ever hope for.

But authors ask us to sit down, make a cup of tea, and put a couple of hours aside to focus on the work they’ve written. Authors challenge us to read page-after-page where only pictures are conjured up in our minds. Granted, these authors usually have fewer brand guidelines and much longer deadlines to tell these stories. But do you know how good at writing you have to be for someone to voluntarily sit down and look at your work for hours? Never mind for 30 seconds in between episodes of Love Island.

I couldn’t choose one author to be my creative hero, because that author is constantly changing. When I was five it would have been Daisy Meadows, author of The Rainbow Magic Fairies series. At 13 it would have been Jacqueline Wilson, (let’s not unpack that too much). Last month it was Evie Woods, author of The Lost Bookshop.