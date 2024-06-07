Premier Inn Welcomes the Nation's Differences With 'Do Your Thing'

At the centre of the campaign is a 60-second film which celebrates all the individual and wonderful reasons that people come to stay at a Premier Inn. The film, supported by 30”, 10” and 6” edits, tells the stories of a range of characters from guests staying for business to a keen bunch of cosplay enthusiasts. The spot was filmed at Premier Inn’s all-electric* hotel in Swindon, which is powered by renewable electricity.

The campaign is based on the insight that guests feel comfortable being their best selves when staying at a Premier Inn. In addition to being a first-choice hotel brand for functional events like business trips, 'Do Your Thing' demonstrates that Premier Inn can also cater to more meaningful travel experiences. Without having to worry about their stay, guests can focus on pursuing their passions and making their trip as memorable as possible.

Tamara Strauss, global customer director, Premier Inn UK, said: “‘Do Your Thing’ celebrates how a stay at Premier Inn makes for a more meaningful trip by enabling people to rest easy . It’s the reassurance that guests can concentrate on all the other things besides worrying about the hotel that matter to make their trip a success - whatever that might be and leave the rest to us. It’s what we are most passionate about.”

Directed by Alicia MacDonald and Florence Noble, the creative is punctuated by a re-recorded demo of the famous track, "It's Your Thing” by the Isley Brothers, aptly encouraging guests “do what [they] want to do.”

The social campaign takes inspiration from user-generated content, with content creators adapting their own interpretations of ‘Do Your Thing’. By inviting native content, Leo Burnett aims to build brand awareness and foster an engaged community around the hotel brand.

To ensure the campaign would resonate authentically with intersectional communities, Leo Burnett partnered with The Diversity Standards Collective on casting and script development.

Mark Elwood, chief creative officer, Leo Burnett UK, said: “With a stay at Premier Inn you know exactly what you’re going to get, a warm welcome, a great night’s sleep and a great breakfast. That means you can just get on and ‘Do Your Thing’ with no worries about your stay, you can just enjoy it. Whether you’re going away on business or to your latest Cosplay event, Premier Inn is there for you.”

All channels bring back the iconic voice of Premier Inn, Sir Lenny Henry, who delivers the campaign message “wherever you’re going, whatever you’re doing - do your thing, we’ll sort the rest.”

The ‘Rest Easy’ brand platform has been successfully doubling down on what sets Premier Inn apart as a beacon of comfort and consistency since April 2021. The film was produced by Missing Link Films.

The advert also introduces the newly developed Premier Inn Next Evolution style rooms, that has started to be introduced across new build and refurbished hotels from early 2024. The Next Evolution room design is the first evolution of the brands’ iconic rooms since the introduction of its Premier Plus rooms in 2019 and is part of the brand’s commitment to continuously investing in its guest experience. The new room style incorporates a host of new design features all developed and rigorously tested through guest insight over a number of years. The rooms shown in the advert also feature the new Silentnight beds now appearing in over 60,000 of the brands rooms across the UK.

*Fully powered and heated by grid energy from renewable sources and on-site solar cells. At Swindon and at 98% of our hotels across the UK our electricity is backed by renewable energy guarantee of origin certificates

Credits

Campaign Title: ‘Do Your Thing’

Client: Premier Inn

Global Customer Director: Tamara Strauss

Head Of Brand Marketing: Yasmin Mukhida-Olushola

Senior Brand Marketing Manager: Lois Wright

Brand Campaigns Manager: Lauren Steel

Brand Campaign Executive: Bethan Manktelow

Social Media Executive: Ellie Myers

Advertising Agency: Leo Burnett

CCO: Mark Elwood

ECDs: James Millers and Andrew Long

Creative Director: Marcus Aitman

Copywriter: Rory Hall

Art Director: Steph Ellis

Designer: Brittany Huish-Jones

Planner: Jenika Hadipour & Nicola Willison

Business Lead: Ana Saffer & Bethany Watts

Account Team: Robert Ellen, Tobias Dahlhaus, Sian Davidson, Dominic Thomas

Project Manager: Charlotte Ager

Chief Production Officer: Emily Marr

Agency Producer: Lou Pegg

Media Buying Agency: UM

Media Planner: Hannah Stead, Mairead Mullarkey, Ben Lebowitz

Production Company: Missing Link Films

Director: Alicia MacDonald and Florence Noble

Producer: Ben Link

Exec Producer: Heather Link

Editor: Phil Hignett at Final Cut

Post-Production Company: Black Kite

Audio Post-Production Company: Sine Audio

Sound Designer: Phil Bolland

Music Supervision: Jeremy Newton & Sascha Darroch-Davies @ DLMDD

Music Production: Swindle & DLMDD