Another Big Leap: Leo Burnett's 2023

Carly Avener, CEO of Leo Burnett on the agency's 2023

What three words would you use to describe 2023?

Populist, Thrilling, Intense

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?

2023. What. A. Year!

Our approach to creating work that speaks to the nation has seen us achieve double-digit revenue growth for a third consecutive year, 100% pitch conversion rate for a second successive year, and a 100% client retention rate.

Our commitment to providing a magnetic and inclusive company culture means our people are happier than ever, and achieving a place in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work Award shows just how successful and rewarding our culture has become.

Creatively, with the help of many excitable eyebrows, we’ve made our most famous work with our long-standing client, McDonald’s. We’ve re-mixed and relaunched our newest client, Morrisons, using a 17-yr old jingle, and we’ve taken TUI into the Christmas ad season for the first time ever with the help of some holidaying elves.

Our awards cabinet has grown with some coveted Lions, Pencils and Effies, along with an APG Creative Strategy Grand Prix and the Marketing Society’s Grand Prix for Effectiveness.

To ensure we represent the audiences we serve, we’ve doubled down on our partnership with The Diversity Standards Collective, along with a variety of initiatives designed to open agency doors to a wider group of people, including apprenticeships with The Bauer Academy and a fully-paid internship scheme.

Alongside our annual PopFest event, this year we’ve created PopPulse, a unique proprietary research tool, that gets us and our clients closer to the nation by ‘listening to the listeners’ – combining insights from taxi drivers, hairdressers and bar staff, coupled with observations from people experts, from an anthropologist to a personal finance journalist.

And finally, it’s no good focusing on appealing to the nation if our planet isn’t looked after. This year we’ve launched The Green Fund, an initiative which offers pro-bono services from all agency departments to advance the work of businesses at the forefront of sustainability. We’ve kicked it off with an unlikely duo – Prince William’s Earthshot Prize and (separately), Mr Motivator’s Bed Bank charity.

It's been a hell of a year, we’ve loved every minute of it and can’t wait to get stuck into the next one (after a well-earned Xmas rest!)

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

The strength of our culture and ability to retain our people. We are creating a new generation of young leaders, which is reflected in our recent promotions, and it’s so exciting to see.

What’s been your biggest challenge?

We’ve been growing rapidly and consistently over the last few years which has been exciting and exhilarating. So the challenge has been to ensure we attract and recruit the very best talent at pace whilst maintaining our high standards and ensuring everyone gets a warm welcome and a fast start.

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

I’m looking forward to Leo’s producing more amazing populist work and for us to continue to build momentum.

We’ve got work launching for some of our newest clients; Allwyn and Confused.com and I’m looking forward to see our new design studio, POPDesign, really take off.

What one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

I would like to see further progress on Diversity & Inclusion. Although it delights me to see that so many of my peers now are women, I’m aware we are mostly all white, university-educated women and there is still a long way to go before there is full representation across ethnicity, class, sexuality, and disability.

Which industry leader have you admired most in 2023?

The industry leader I’ve admired most is close to home – our new CCO Mark Elwood. Mark is an incredible talent and a progressive leader. He’s been central to Leo’s success over the past three years as we’ve grown the size, shape, and flavour of the department. You can see that coming through in the quality of the work across all our clients and the strength of the talent he has attracted and nurtured.