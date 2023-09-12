McDonald's rewinds back to the 90s in latest UK campaign

In addition to the films, there is also a retro inspired media buy with old school digital banners popping up across the internet and 90s themed OOH posters on sites across the UK, with content that plays to pop-culture references from the past across radio and social. A partnership with The Times has also been organised, which consists of bringing back stories and front pages from past issues of the newspaper.

McDonald’s is also replicating its own website from the 90s to help tell their food quality journey from then until the present day. Retro trayliners and menu screen takeovers will also feature in restaurants across the UK.

OMD designed the media strategy to supercharge the impact of the campaign, making it unmissable with a full funnel approach to emphasise McDonald's longstanding commitment to food quality. With the rapid pace of media change, many media channels and features now hold nostalgic associations. From targeting listeners of throwback era playlists on Spotify, to retro style display banners in digital, Leo Burnett’s throwback creative will be seen and heard across nostalgic media contexts to target the relevant audiences.

The campaign builds on its existing ‘Change A Little, Change A Lot’ platform, which McDonald’s worked with Leo Burnett to launch in October 2021, which highlights the fact that when McDonald’s and its customers decide to change something together, each small act quickly adds up to a lot. This campaign was created by Leo Burnett to support McDonald’s Plan For Change, a comprehensive business and sustainability strategy to help it achieve its aim of net zero emissions across its entire UK and Ireland business by 2040.

Hannah Pain, Head of Marketing – Brand Affinity, Trust and Family, at McDonald’s UK & Ireland, said: “McDonald’s has evolved a lot of the years, but not everyone has kept up with those changes. Our research showed that some people were still holding onto opinions of the brand that they’d formed 30 odd years ago. ’Keep Up With The Times’ is a fun and impactful campaign that uses nostalgia to talk to the nation about our long-standing commitments to food quality, channelling cultural references from the 90s to illustrate how long McDonald’s has used quality sourced ingredients.”

Mark Elwood, Executive Creative Director at Leo Burnett UK, added: “McDonald’s are constantly making changes to the way they source their food. Some customers are still stuck in the past in their views of McDonald’s. This campaign aims to change that by using humour and nostalgia as the trojan horse to hopefully help them change their minds.”