Internet Trial, TV Remote and London: Andrew Long opens up his inspiration wardrobe

Somebody once described inspiration to me as a cupboard that you fill with all the things you find interesting. Then, whenever you need an idea, or you're wondering if there's a different way of approaching a task, you just open the cupboard and have a bit of a rummage. Sometimes you might find that thing you were searching for, sometimes you might find something you didn't know you were searching for but is even more useful, and sometimes you might return empty-handed and a little dusty... that's how it goes.

I enjoy feeling inspired, and I enjoy finding inspiration in things. I've thrown a lot into my cupboard over the years. So, let's open it up and explore a few of the objects that have and continue to inspire me.