McDonald’s Adds 'A Little More Mmm' to Classic Menu Favourites

The latest ad by Leo Burnett marks first ever update to McDonald's iconic burgers

17 April 2024

McDonald’s and Leo Burnett UK’s latest creative work, titled ‘A Little More Mmm’ highlights improvements made to some of its most iconic menu items. It is the first time in McDonald’s history in the UK that changes have been made to its classic burgers.

‘A little more Mmm’ is how McDonald's aims to encapsulate the improvements it has made to its core burgers with a new campaign that targets consumer taste buds. However, they will find it difficult to decide just what has changed.

The campaign includes a launch film that follows three mates who are trying to articulate why McDonald’s burgers are suddenly that little bit more delicious. Ultimately, the only word they can find to describe it is “Mmmm”, at which point the protagonist breaks into an operatic tribute to the new taste experience.

Media spans TV, cinema, OOH, press social, radio and digital.

Alongside the main social campaign, Leo Burnett also worked with Snapchat to create an engaging lens that brings the idea to life in a playful and shareable way. ‘The Mmm filter’ distorts social user’s face into the same operatic joy reflected in the hero film.

The first campaign wave, including the film, will be followed by an additional TV ad, radio spot and social posts that will reassure brand fans of the taste improvements.

The creative includes a dramatisation of the changes in more depth, showcasing the love and attention that goes into the preparation of the updated burgers and demonstrating that they make for the best version of these beloved classics ever.

Matt Reischauer, marketing director – UK&I McDonald’s, said: “With news this momentous we wanted to go big and bold with a launch campaign that celebrates the iconic taste and care that we put into our beloved classics. Uncovering the perfect insight, our campaign helps reassure the nation whilst also giving them a simple, sticky phrase to articulate just how good their favourites now are.”

To encourage further trial, McDonald’s will be rewarding their fans with double rewards points on selected iconic beef products. Further activations, spanning AV, radio, print and social will celebrate the double-points feeling.

‘A Little More Mmm’ will run until the 26 May across the UK and ROI. The campaign was a cross-agency collaboration - RED Consultancy, led on PR and the event, OMD UK handled all media planning and buying, CRM by Armadillo and POP by Linney.

Andrew Long and James Millers, executive creative directors at Leo Burnett UK , added: “The iconic Big Mac, Quarter Pounder and Cheeseburger are being updated for the first time in history and we’re celebrating the moment in true populist style. With work stretching across every single media channel, there really is only one word to describe this huge, integrated campaign… ‘Mmm’.”

CREDITS

Campaign title

A Little More Mmmm

Client

McDonald’s

Advertising agency

Leo Burnett

Chief creative officer

Mark Elwood

Executive creative directors

Andrew Long

James Millers

Creative director

Ben Hooper

Senior creative

Joe Miller

Designer

Paul Reddington

Project director

Siobhan Mulcahy

Deputy chief strategy officer

Tom Sussman

Planners

Joe Beveridge

Beth Mackenzie

Zoe Stebbing

Business Directors

Jay Perry

Steph Bates

Tom Molyneux

Account team

Jessica Lyons

Loren Aylott

Tash Cawley

Sian Davidson

Tash Meisel

Jan Nikawala

Simran-May Kaur Johal

Hannah Sonde

Harry Anfilogoff

Managing partner

Layla Potter

Agency producers

Hector Murray

Arsalan Jamshid

Megan O’Hagen

Media buying agency

OMD

Media planner

Stephanie Holman

Emma Gilmore

Elise Grimstone

Helen Barber

Anna Greathead

PR agency

Red Consultancy

PR leads

Bethany Cawthorpe-Peck

Caitlin Hocking

CRM agency

Armadillo

CRM leads

Olivia Matthews

Katy Nyman

Pop agency

Linney

Pop lead

Juliet Leah

Production company

Anonymous Content

Director

Tim Godsall

Editor

Rick Russel @ Final Cut

Dop

Stephen Keith-Roach

Producer

Camilla Cullen

Post-production company

Black Kite Studios

Colourist

George Kyriacou

Audio post-production company

String & Tins

Sound engineer

Adam Smyth

Production company

Anonymous Content

Director

Tim Godsall

Editor

Rick Russel @ Final Cut

Dop

Stephen Keith-Roach

Producer

Camilla Cullen

Post-production company

Black Kite Studios

Colourist

George Kyriacou

Audio post-production company

String & Tins

Sound engineer

Adam Smyth

Photographer

Scott Grummett

McDonald’s

Marketing Director

Matthew Reschauer

Head of Marketing Food & beverages

Ben Sherburn

Marketing Manager

Ana Saffer

Senior Brand Manager

Alex Martin

Campaign assistant

Daniel Kaye

Marketing manager (Trust)

Emma O’Neill

Brand Manager (rewards)

Ciara Reddington

