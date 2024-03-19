McDonald's celebrate the 'Chicken That Hits Different'
The latest ad was created by Leo Burnett
19 March 2024
McDonald’s latest film by Leo Burnett, “Chicken that hits different” celebrates the full range of McDonald’s chicken.
Leo Burnett have created a film for McDonald’s chicken menu featuring a succession of scenes that blend into one another as the characters finish each other’s sentences and each enjoy items from the fast-food chain’s broad chicken range.
The omnichannel campaign shares what makes McDonalds chicken different and was informed by the finding that it is McDonald’s broad range of chicken that makes it stand apart from the competition. It kicks off with a 60 second film shot by Tom Speers and will be supported by shorter 30s, 20s and 10s spots, as well as a suite of bespoke social assets. Media planning was handled by OMD.
Andrew Long and James Millers, Executive Creative Directors at Leo Burnett UK, said:
“McDonald’s has some of the most well-loved Chicken out there, from the classic McNuggets to new fan favourites like the McSpicy. This campaign celebrates the full range of McDonald’s chicken, showing how not only does it ‘Hit Different’ for different people in different moments, but that it’s the variety that makes it stand out from the competition.”
