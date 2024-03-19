Leo Burnett UK & McDonald's _Chicken that hits different_ 0-54 screenshot

McDonald's celebrate the 'Chicken That Hits Different'

The latest ad was created by Leo Burnett

By Creative Salon

19 March 2024

McDonald’s latest film by Leo Burnett, “Chicken that hits different” celebrates the full range of McDonald’s chicken.

Leo Burnett have created a film for McDonald’s chicken menu featuring a succession of scenes that blend into one another as the characters finish each other’s sentences and each enjoy items from the fast-food chain’s broad chicken range.

The omnichannel campaign shares what makes McDonalds chicken different and was informed by the finding that it is McDonald’s broad range of chicken that makes it stand apart from the competition. It kicks off with a 60 second film shot by Tom Speers and will be supported by shorter 30s, 20s and 10s spots, as well as a suite of bespoke social assets. Media planning was handled by OMD.

Andrew Long and James Millers, Executive Creative Directors at Leo Burnett UK, said:

“McDonald’s has some of the most well-loved Chicken out there, from the classic McNuggets to new fan favourites like the McSpicy. This campaign celebrates the full range of McDonald’s chicken, showing how not only does it ‘Hit Different’ for different people in different moments, but that it’s the variety that makes it stand out from the competition.”

CREDITS

CAMPAIGN TITLE: CHICKEN THAT HITS DIFFERENT

CLIENT: MCDONALD’S

ADVERTISING AGENCY: LEO BURNETT

CCO: MARK ELWOOD

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTORS: JAMES MILLERS & ANDREW LONG

SENIOR CREATIVE: GINA RAMSDEN

SENIOR PLANNER: BETH MACKENZIE

PLANNING DIRECTOR: HAMISH CAMERON

BUSINESS LEAD: STEPHANIE BATES

ACCOUNT TEAM: LOREN AYLOTT, NATASHA MEISEL, DOMINIC THOMAS

SENIOR PRODUCER: JENNIFER FEWSTER

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: OMD

MEDIA PLANNER: HELEN BARBER

MEDIA PLANNING DIRECTOR: JESSICA BATES

PRODUCTION COMPANY: SMUGGLER

DIRECTOR: TOM SPEERS

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: LUCY KELLY

PRODUCTION COMPANY PRODUCER: CLAIRE JONES

PRODUCTION MANAGER: DAISY MOSTYN

EDITOR: EVE ASHWELL, ASSEMBLY ROOMS

EDITOR PRODUCER: PHOEBE ARMSTRONG – BEAVER, ASSEMBLY ROOMS

SOUND DESIGN & MIX: SAM ROBSON, NO 8

AUDIO PRODUCER: CHAZ MCELHINNEY, KAREN NODEN. NO 8

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: BLACK KITE STUDIOS

VFX LEAD: MARCUS MOFFATT

COLOURIST: TOM MANGHAM

SENIOR POST PRODUCER: KIRSTY RATCLIFFE

EXECUTIVE POST PRODUCER: HANNAH RUDDLESTONE

SHOOT SUPERVISOR: JIM RADFORD

MUSIC CLEARANCE: SHARAN GILL, SHARPA MUSIC

MUSIC SUPERVISION: RONNIE OLUBAYO & DAVE BASS, THEORDORE MUSIC

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.