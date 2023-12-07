BORING is the enemy: Why Heatherwick Studios inspires Andre Moreira

"There are two types of leaders. Task-led or people-led… and you’re the latter," a wise man once told me early in my creative director life (it was actually my then CCO, Pedro Bidarra, although he was indeed wise). At the time, I wasn’t too sure about this comment. Did he mean I didn’t care enough about the creative work? Maybe I was more worried about being liked than being great?

Since then, I’ve not only come to accept but embrace this way of thinking. Ed Catmull (also wise) wrote in his must-read-book, Creativity Inc.: "Ideas come from people. Therefore people are more important than ideas." With those words in mind, you won’t be surprised to see that ‘my current inspiration’ is also people-led. Enjoy.

It has been pretty impossible to not be inspired by the singular creative output of Thomas Heatherwick’s Studio throughout the years. From the stunning craftsmanship displayed in the Olympic Cauldron to the scale of ambition (and controversy) behind NY’s Hudson Yards’ Vessel. But after attending one of their recent talks, what has left the most indelible mark was how all their output is anchored in solid, simple, always well thought through and even better communicated philosophies — and all very applicable to our industry.