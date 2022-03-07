Vintage furniture and fashion reviews: what inspires BBH creatives Gen & Selma

It's fair to say that when BBH poached Selma Ahmed and Genevieve Gransden from adam&eveDDB as creative directors earlier this year, the move was seen as quite a coup.

The award-winning pair have a very impressive portfolio. They've worked on Booking.com, Lucozade, Peloton, H&M and John Lewis, for whom they created the 2020 Christmas ad ‘Give a Little Love’, which won Gold at the British Arrow’s in the retailer category. And they were also behind multi-award winning campaigns 'WeThe15' for the International Paralympic Committee and 'Midnight Ramadan League' for EA Sports’ FIFA 21.

Helen Rhodes, executive creative director at BBH, describes them as being "modern creatives in all the best ways" and hails their work as "great ideas that are beautifully crafted, and impact culture".

Gen and Selma themselves "jumped at the opportunity" to join BBH and are "really excited" about being a part of what is to come at the agency.

We caught up with the duo to explore the wonderful things that make their creative brains tick.