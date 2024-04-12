Agencies demystify creative roles through 'Day of Wrk' scheme

Very few young people considering career options actually know what people in creative roles do on the day-to-day, which is directly impacting the development of diversity and representation in the creative industries.

That’s why six leading agencies are partnering with Day of Wrk to demystify job roles and encourage industry accessibility. Day of Wrk is a platform that aims to help underrepresented young people understand what people actually do for their jobs through sharing authentic day-in-the-life stories. These are all housed in one place and aim to give young people the confidence to apply for similar roles – without having to just rely on a confusing job title and job spec.

As part of the programme Day of Wrk has created 25 videos with diverse talent across the six agencies, with each video demystifying their job roles via an interview format. These videos are all housed on the Day of Wrk website (see here), making it easily accessible for all.

The agencies that have signed up so far are OK COOL, Iris, Leo Burnett, Mother, Accenture Song, and Born Social.

They have all agreed to distribute the hub whenever they hire for an entry-level position. This means that if a candidate is applying to be an account executive, for example, they will be directed to a video on the Day of Wrk website, which sees a current account executive describing what the role entails.

Zakir Hasan, the founder of Day of Wrk, commented “For too long creative industries have relied on people to be ‘in the know’ when it comes to knowing what a role entails. And relying on this has massively stunted the progress of the industry’s diversity and representation, preventing young people from applying for these jobs. That’s why we’re so thrilled to see these great creative agencies committing to pushing this space in the right direction. We hope that this will enable more underrepresented young people to get their foot in the industry door.”

The contributors on Day of Wrk are all from underrepresented backgrounds, and the platform shines a light on their achievements. It acts as a space for them to connect with one another and is also a great resource for finding outstanding talent across different careers.

As of March 2024, there are over 140 different contributors on the website, representing a variety of industries – from advertising to media to education to tech.

Day of Wrk is open to additional agencies partnering up with them to showcase their diverse talent and be part of the campaign alongside the six agencies.

To get in touch, contact dayofwrk@gmail.com