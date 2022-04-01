Inside the VCCP Stoke Academy: Internship Recap

In 2021, VCCP Stoke Academy was launched - a multi-faceted effort to raise awareness of, and create pathways for young people to enter the creative industry, without having to move to London where most entry level job opportunities are to be found.

Along with a new office in Stoke-on-Trent, we have been working with local colleges and Universities to provide work experience opportunities for students and young people in the area. Some of our programmes include; the ‘Intercity Student Challenge’ - an 8 week virtual work experience programme taking place across 4 6th form colleges, 4 apprenticeship places for young people in the local area and mentoring with volunteers from our London office

Another exciting opportunity we offer through VCCP Stoke Academy is our ‘Best Summer Job Ever’ internship which has just finished its second successful year. This scheme is run in partnership with Staffordshire University and provides students with an introduction to, and experience in, multiple advertising and creative disciplines.

In 2022 and 2023, the participating interns came from Art & Design, English & Creative Writing, Esports, and Film & Media departments.

Over the four weeks, our interns had the opportunity to work on briefs for some of our flagship clients including Just A Drop, Walkers, Cadbury, and Virgin Media O2, working in pairs to bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the table. Throughout their time with us, they also benefited from sessions to improve their employability skills, as well as a visit to LinkedIn’s London offices, presentation skills and 1-2-1 career coaching. The 8 interns were predominantly based in our Stoke-on-Trent office and made exciting weekly visits to our London office every Thursday.

In their final week, they put what they learnt to the test by tackling a sprint brief for Kwik Fit, even presenting directly to the client!