Inside the VCCP Stoke Academy: Internship Recap
What the VCCP interns were upto this summer
In 2021, VCCP Stoke Academy was launched - a multi-faceted effort to raise awareness of, and create pathways for young people to enter the creative industry, without having to move to London where most entry level job opportunities are to be found.
Along with a new office in Stoke-on-Trent, we have been working with local colleges and Universities to provide work experience opportunities for students and young people in the area. Some of our programmes include; the ‘Intercity Student Challenge’ - an 8 week virtual work experience programme taking place across 4 6th form colleges, 4 apprenticeship places for young people in the local area and mentoring with volunteers from our London office
Another exciting opportunity we offer through VCCP Stoke Academy is our ‘Best Summer Job Ever’ internship which has just finished its second successful year. This scheme is run in partnership with Staffordshire University and provides students with an introduction to, and experience in, multiple advertising and creative disciplines.
In 2022 and 2023, the participating interns came from Art & Design, English & Creative Writing, Esports, and Film & Media departments.
Over the four weeks, our interns had the opportunity to work on briefs for some of our flagship clients including Just A Drop, Walkers, Cadbury, and Virgin Media O2, working in pairs to bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the table. Throughout their time with us, they also benefited from sessions to improve their employability skills, as well as a visit to LinkedIn’s London offices, presentation skills and 1-2-1 career coaching. The 8 interns were predominantly based in our Stoke-on-Trent office and made exciting weekly visits to our London office every Thursday.
In their final week, they put what they learnt to the test by tackling a sprint brief for Kwik Fit, even presenting directly to the client!
2023 TESTIMONIALS
“VCCP Stoke Academy is the only place you’ll get a real insight into the advertising industry, without the pressure of being pigeonholed into a role. The internship shows you everything, every role and discipline, and exposes you to opportunities you didn’t know existed. Before our tour of the London office, I had absolutely no idea the variety of roles available and it really helped me to think about where I might be able to take my career once I graduate. If you’re feeling unsure about your future after you graduate, the internship will either rule out or help you decide on a path you’d like to explore.” - Jade Hampton, Digital Marketing at Staffordshire University
“It was a great experience that I would definitely recommend getting involved in. If you want an insight into the advertising industry, skill up your soft skills such as teamwork or public speaking, or meet a variety of people who have managed to make it in the creative industry, I can't think of any opportunity better.” - Alex Paterson, Graphic Design at Staffordshire University
“I would recommend this internship to literally anybody, regardless of discipline. If you feel like you perhaps don't know what you want to do for a career, or you're exploring options, this internship is the perfect place to go. Throughout the 4 weeks, I got to meet so many amazing people and staff here at VCCP. Even, if you feel like you wouldn't fit in, or you're worried you're not qualified enough to do this, everyone has been so friendly and supportive; and all the workshops, case studies, and projects we had throughout the 4 weeks have developed my employ-ability skills and my overall confidence headed into the future as I look for a career.” - Rokas Linkevicius, Esports at Staffordshire University
For more on VCCP Stoke Academy, please visit: https://www.vccpstoke.com