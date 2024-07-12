McDonald's 50th Birthday - PR Still 2

McDonald's Throws Back to 80s Nostalgia in 50th Birthday Bash Spectacular

Join McDonald's and Leo Burnett in a celebration of 50 years with a nostalgic journey back to iconic birthday parties inviting everyone to relive cherished memories and create new ones

12 July 2024

McDonald's and Leo Burnett commemorate the fast-food chain's 50th birthday by tapping into the deep nostalgia surrounding the brand's iconic birthday parties.

The festivities kick off with a 60-second film directed by Fenn O'Meally of Smuggker. Set to the backdrop of Young MC's 'Know How', the film transports viewers to a nostalgic 80s McDonald's birthday bash.

The infectious energy of the young partygoers dancing joyfully captures the essence of McDonald's as a place of unparalleled fun and community. The film culminates in a montage showcasing McDonald's restaurants over the past five decades, inviting everyone to join in the celebration.

Andrew Long and James Millers, ECD's at Leo Burnett UK, said, "It’s a true privilege to help McDonald’s celebrate it’s first 50 years in the UK, and to do it in the most joyful way possible - by inviting the nation to enjoy the incomparable feeling that only McDonald’s gives you. We can’t wait to watch the festivities unfold!”

To create the film, Leo Burnett and Smuggler meticulously recreated an 80’s McDonald’s restaurant in Woolwich London - the site of the first UK location 50 years ago. The set features retro menu boards and kitchen to a joyful party area, including throwback furniture such as Cheeseburger Stools, Apple Pie Tree and a mural featuring iconic characters such as Hamburglar, Birdie, Mayor McCheese and Grimace.

The campaign will encourage the nation to join in the celebrations with bold OOH posters, modernising iconic birthday invites from the past 50 years. Leo Burnett collaborated with the D&AD winning illustrator Sofie Birkin to create the five original artworks, each based on a different era of McDonald’s history.

Matt Reischauer, MD of UK&I, McDonald's, added: " Our campaign celebrating our 50th birthday taps into the countless memories we've made with our fans...and of course invites everyone to make new ones. From exclusive merch, to our digital party bag and special-edition menu (the birthday cake donut being my favorite) we wanted to make it possible for everyone across the nation to celebrate...with a few surprises along the way. Who doesn't love a surprise at a birthday party?”

McDonald’s and Leo Burnett have also announced the release of exclusive 50thanniversary merchandise, which will be available later this summer initially on MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The ‘I Had My Birthday Party at McDonald’s’ collection is based on the iconic slogan from the 80’s and patterns, prints and characters from the past. Items include, stripe sweats, bomber jackets, printed denims, birthday t-shirts, scrunchies and even a McDonaldland Rubix cube.

To rekindle customers’ beloved memories, Leo Burnett and McDonald’s have also taken to social media to share tutorials for the hero dancer’s moves, nostalgic ‘fit checks’ of vintage McDonald's crew uniforms, and announcements around the My McDonald’s Rewards activity on the brand's owned channels.

As another part of the campaign, starting from the 17 July, McDonald's, supported and led by Linney, are also bringing the festivities to its restaurants. This includes retro birthday stylings, and an ultimate special-edition party food menu, including a Double Big Mac, a limited-edition Birthday Cake Donut, and what the brand playfully describes as ‘one last big surprise’ in the weeks to come.

Finally, like any good Birthday, the fun also includes a party bag. A digital activation, developed by TMS, within the McDonald’s app invites users to open a digital ‘Party Bag’ to get the Birthday Cake Donut* and even exclusive merch items for the superfans, all designed to evoke the nostalgia of McDonald’s from the past. This will all be supported with CRM developed by CRM agency Armadillo.

Credits

Campaign Title: McDonald’s 50th Birthday

Client: McDonald’s UK

Advertising Agency: Leo Burnett UK

CCO: Mark Elwood

Executive Creative Directors: Andrew Long & James Millers

Creative Director (Rewards): Ben Hooper

Senior Creative (Affinity, Food & Rewards): Alice Pearce

Creative (Rewards): Clementina De Ruiter & Anna Wilkins

Junior Creative (Affinity): Jed Small & Evan Bryant

Creative Director of Design: Dave Allen

Designer Director: Rupert Knowlden

Designer: Georgia Glen

Motion Designer: Bey Redding-O’Brien

Design Producer: Ethan Lynton

Studio Director: Richard Pettiford

Deputy Cso: Tom Sussman

Head of Planning: Joe Beveridge

Strategy Director: Ben Obadia

Comms Planner: Jen Leung, Imo Gowen

Business Leads: Steph Bates, Tom Molyneux

Account Team: Alice Pavey, Karolina Dovgialo, Nicola Kuan, Sian Davidson, Brittony Kelly, Harry Anfilogoff

Project Manager/Social Producer: Laura Taylor

Agency Producers: Graeme Light, Alice Konstam

Illustrator: Sofie Birkin

Junior Art Producer: Farah Ikhlas

Media Buying Agency: OMD

Exec Business Director, Client Leadership: Ellie Start

Business Director, Client Leadership: Steph Holman, Erin Kelley, Emma Gilmore

Associate Director, Client Leadership: Elise Grimstone, Holly Rosier

Manager, Client Leadership: Eddie Fisher, Lewis Michael

Head of Planning & Comms Strategy: Helen Barber

Business Director, Media Planning: Anna Greathead

PR Agency: RED Consultancy

PR Leads: Caitlin Hocking, Niamh Baird, Barbara Watson, Julianne Power

CRM Agency: Armadillo

CRM Lead: Rosie Whyley

Btl/In-Restaurant: Linney

Strategic, Creative, Technology and Sourcing Agency: tms

Strategic Lead: John VICCARS

Account Team: Alina Miculescu, Kristen Lane, Yagna Carreno

Senior Digital Project Manager: Joana Carvalho

Associate Digital Project Manager: Kieran Sommariva-Nagle

Senior Art Director: Anna O’Callaghan

Senior Copywriter: Masha Shukkore

Senior Designer: Dan Fitzpatrick

Digital Designer: Phillipa Knight

Junior Ui Designer: Ines Botequilha, Shardai Dawkins

Ux Designer: Alessandra Maccario

Games Operations Executive: Veronica Brophy

Developers: Rowan McMahon, Eohan Moran, Mark Wong

Headline Campaign

Production Company: Smuggler

Director: Fenn O’Meally

Executive Producer: Lucy Kelly

Producer: Luca Chapman

Dop: Arseni Khachaturan

Choreographer: Holly Blakey

Production Designer: Fiona Crombie

Casting: Coralie Rose @ Road Casting

Editor: Toby Heard @ Pundersons Gardens

Post-Production Company: Black Kite (VFX Paul Wilmot)

Colourist: Richard Fearon

Audio Post-Production Company: 750MPH

Sound Engineer: Jake Ashwell

Social Production Company: Prodigious

Content Production Director: Yiani Andrikidis

Food Campaign

Production Companies: Darling Films

Director: Scott Grummett

Editor: Adam Rudd/ Whitehouse Post

Dop: Tim Green

Producer: Clare Timms

Post-Production Company: Framestore

Colourist: Stef Perry

Audio Post-Production Company: 750MPH

Sound Engineer: Jake Ashwell

Rewards Campaign

Production Companies: Knucklehead

Directors: Broken Antenna

Editor: Ben Boullier

Dop: Ahmet Hussseyin

Producer: Tim Katz

Post-Production Company: Framestore

Colourist: Stefan Perry

Audio Post-Production Company: Sine Audio Post Production LTD

Sound Engineer: Phil Bolland and Michele Covio

McDonald’s:

Chief Marketing Office, S.V.P: Michelle Graham-Clare

Marketing Director: Matt Reischauer

Director of Digital: Kat Howcroft

Head of Marketing Affinity, Trust & Family: Hannah Pain & Chloe Bissell

Head of Marketing Food & Beverages: Ben Sherburn

Marketing Manager (Affinity): Emma O’Neill

Brand Manager (Affinity): Emma Pellegrinelli

Campaign Assistant (Affinity): Abi Campbell

Marketing Manager (Food): Jo Conlon & Ana Saffer

Senior Brand Manager (Food): Nasia Vassiliou

Campaign Assistant (Food): Dan Kaye

Marketing Manager (Rewards): Steph Pullen

Senior Brand Manager (Rewards): Ciara Reddington

Assistant Brand Manager (Rewards): Annie Ranken

Marketing Executive (Rewards): Alice O’Rorke

