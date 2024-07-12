McDonald's Throws Back to 80s Nostalgia in 50th Birthday Bash Spectacular
Join McDonald's and Leo Burnett in a celebration of 50 years with a nostalgic journey back to iconic birthday parties inviting everyone to relive cherished memories and create new ones
12 July 2024
McDonald's and Leo Burnett commemorate the fast-food chain's 50th birthday by tapping into the deep nostalgia surrounding the brand's iconic birthday parties.
The festivities kick off with a 60-second film directed by Fenn O'Meally of Smuggker. Set to the backdrop of Young MC's 'Know How', the film transports viewers to a nostalgic 80s McDonald's birthday bash.
The infectious energy of the young partygoers dancing joyfully captures the essence of McDonald's as a place of unparalleled fun and community. The film culminates in a montage showcasing McDonald's restaurants over the past five decades, inviting everyone to join in the celebration.
Andrew Long and James Millers, ECD's at Leo Burnett UK, said, "It’s a true privilege to help McDonald’s celebrate it’s first 50 years in the UK, and to do it in the most joyful way possible - by inviting the nation to enjoy the incomparable feeling that only McDonald’s gives you. We can’t wait to watch the festivities unfold!”
To create the film, Leo Burnett and Smuggler meticulously recreated an 80’s McDonald’s restaurant in Woolwich London - the site of the first UK location 50 years ago. The set features retro menu boards and kitchen to a joyful party area, including throwback furniture such as Cheeseburger Stools, Apple Pie Tree and a mural featuring iconic characters such as Hamburglar, Birdie, Mayor McCheese and Grimace.
The campaign will encourage the nation to join in the celebrations with bold OOH posters, modernising iconic birthday invites from the past 50 years. Leo Burnett collaborated with the D&AD winning illustrator Sofie Birkin to create the five original artworks, each based on a different era of McDonald’s history.
Matt Reischauer, MD of UK&I, McDonald's, added: " Our campaign celebrating our 50th birthday taps into the countless memories we've made with our fans...and of course invites everyone to make new ones. From exclusive merch, to our digital party bag and special-edition menu (the birthday cake donut being my favorite) we wanted to make it possible for everyone across the nation to celebrate...with a few surprises along the way. Who doesn't love a surprise at a birthday party?”
McDonald’s and Leo Burnett have also announced the release of exclusive 50thanniversary merchandise, which will be available later this summer initially on MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The ‘I Had My Birthday Party at McDonald’s’ collection is based on the iconic slogan from the 80’s and patterns, prints and characters from the past. Items include, stripe sweats, bomber jackets, printed denims, birthday t-shirts, scrunchies and even a McDonaldland Rubix cube.
To rekindle customers’ beloved memories, Leo Burnett and McDonald’s have also taken to social media to share tutorials for the hero dancer’s moves, nostalgic ‘fit checks’ of vintage McDonald's crew uniforms, and announcements around the My McDonald’s Rewards activity on the brand's owned channels.
As another part of the campaign, starting from the 17 July, McDonald's, supported and led by Linney, are also bringing the festivities to its restaurants. This includes retro birthday stylings, and an ultimate special-edition party food menu, including a Double Big Mac, a limited-edition Birthday Cake Donut, and what the brand playfully describes as ‘one last big surprise’ in the weeks to come.
Finally, like any good Birthday, the fun also includes a party bag. A digital activation, developed by TMS, within the McDonald’s app invites users to open a digital ‘Party Bag’ to get the Birthday Cake Donut* and even exclusive merch items for the superfans, all designed to evoke the nostalgia of McDonald’s from the past. This will all be supported with CRM developed by CRM agency Armadillo.
