McDonald's Throws Back to 80s Nostalgia in 50th Birthday Bash Spectacular

To create the film, Leo Burnett and Smuggler meticulously recreated an 80’s McDonald’s restaurant in Woolwich London - the site of the first UK location 50 years ago. The set features retro menu boards and kitchen to a joyful party area, including throwback furniture such as Cheeseburger Stools, Apple Pie Tree and a mural featuring iconic characters such as Hamburglar, Birdie, Mayor McCheese and Grimace.

The campaign will encourage the nation to join in the celebrations with bold OOH posters, modernising iconic birthday invites from the past 50 years. Leo Burnett collaborated with the D&AD winning illustrator Sofie Birkin to create the five original artworks, each based on a different era of McDonald’s history.

Matt Reischauer, MD of UK&I, McDonald's, added: " Our campaign celebrating our 50th birthday taps into the countless memories we've made with our fans...and of course invites everyone to make new ones. From exclusive merch, to our digital party bag and special-edition menu (the birthday cake donut being my favorite) we wanted to make it possible for everyone across the nation to celebrate...with a few surprises along the way. Who doesn't love a surprise at a birthday party?”

McDonald’s and Leo Burnett have also announced the release of exclusive 50thanniversary merchandise, which will be available later this summer initially on MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The ‘I Had My Birthday Party at McDonald’s’ collection is based on the iconic slogan from the 80’s and patterns, prints and characters from the past. Items include, stripe sweats, bomber jackets, printed denims, birthday t-shirts, scrunchies and even a McDonaldland Rubix cube.

To rekindle customers’ beloved memories, Leo Burnett and McDonald’s have also taken to social media to share tutorials for the hero dancer’s moves, nostalgic ‘fit checks’ of vintage McDonald's crew uniforms, and announcements around the My McDonald’s Rewards activity on the brand's owned channels.

As another part of the campaign, starting from the 17 July, McDonald's, supported and led by Linney, are also bringing the festivities to its restaurants. This includes retro birthday stylings, and an ultimate special-edition party food menu, including a Double Big Mac, a limited-edition Birthday Cake Donut, and what the brand playfully describes as ‘one last big surprise’ in the weeks to come.

Finally, like any good Birthday, the fun also includes a party bag. A digital activation, developed by TMS, within the McDonald’s app invites users to open a digital ‘Party Bag’ to get the Birthday Cake Donut* and even exclusive merch items for the superfans, all designed to evoke the nostalgia of McDonald’s from the past. This will all be supported with CRM developed by CRM agency Armadillo.