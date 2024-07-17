Škoda's New Octavia Hits the Road Fueled by Reddit Love and Petrolhead Passion

Škoda and Leo Burnett UK are tapping into the enthusiasm of the Reddit community with a new social-first campaign for the fourth-generation Octavia. Titled “You Said It,” the campaign focuses on the dedicated followers of the subreddit 'r/CarTalkUK', which boasts over 350,000 members. These car enthusiasts have affectionately dubbed the Škoda Octavia as “Our Lord and Saviour, the Škoda Octavia,” encapsulating the car’s cult status among petrolheads.

To transform these dedicated fans into active advocates for the 2024 model, Leo Burnett UK and Škoda have handed over the keys to Reddit members with the first-ever ‘Reddit Car Share’. Participants from across the length and breadth of the UK have been the very first to test-drive the new fourth-generation Octavia, before press, retailers and even before the car was photographed for marketing.

Mark Elwood, CCO, Leo Burnett UK, said: “When people have good things to say about your product, sometimes the best thing the agency can do is to get out of the way and give them the platform to do it. Our fans have given us funny, compelling messages to sell the Octavia that we would never have gotten away with ourselves. Here’s to people power.”