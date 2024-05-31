Vodafone's 'The Nation's Network' Celebrates 40 Years of Connecting Britain
‘The Nation’s Network’ is the first campaign from new creative agency Leo Burnett
31 May 2024
Vodafone UK is bringing its new creative platform, 'The Nation's Network', to life, emphasising its role in connecting people and the things they love.
Created by Leo Burnett, ‘The Nation’s Network’ will be a fully integrated campaign spanning TV, BVOD, Cinema, OOH, social, PR and display, with the creative introducing a variety of scenarios where connectivity and technology play a crucial role in people’s lives.
Vodafone has a long heritage in serving the UK since the very first mobile phone call was made via its network in 1984.
Today, 40 years on, it offers 4G coverage to 99 per cent of UK households, is the network of choice for 82 per cent of the country’s emergency services and connects more than 550,000 unique business customers across the UK. It is also the fastest growing and largest provider of full fibre in the UK – with its superfast broadband services now available to nearly 12 million homes.
Maria Koutsoudakis, brand director at Vodafone UK said: "Over the past 40 years we have built a network that the nation has come to rely on to keep them connected to the people, businesses and places they care about. We have also built a portfolio of strategic partnerships with some of the most iconic UK brands and events including Glastonbury, the Welsh Rugby Union and Wimbledon, helping the nation connect to these national treasures. Now felt like the perfect time to bring this all together under a new campaign that is warm, relatable and optimistic. And who better to inject some optimism, charisma and fun into the summer than another of our national treasures, Roman Kemp.”
At the heart of the campaign is a 60-second film that follows a Vodafone-branded ice cream van driven by Roman Kemp, the new face of the brand. The film, which epitomises Britain in the summertime, shows Kemp travelling the UK celebrating the moments and events that make our summer truly unique, whilst illustrating the breadth of Vodafone’s network coverage. It celebrates the windy beach days, friends getting together in pub gardens and the small businesses that power the nation. The film also celebrates the events that Vodafone sponsors and connects customers to, showcasing Glastonbury and Wimbledon as hero partnerships.
Mark Elwood, chief creative officer, Leo Burnett UK said: "Our proprietary research platform, PopPulse, found that the nation is feeling increasingly disconnected from one another. However, despite their difficulties, people are becoming more hopeful about the future, and that hope starts at home with their families and friends. This insight is at the centre of our creative platform, "The Nation's Network". We wanted to illustrate how Vodafone connects and strengthens the bonds that bind us all. The result is work filled with heart, hope, and togetherness. After all, connecting with others is a salve for negativity, and we're tapping into that this summer."
Billboards across every major UK city, including Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cardiff, Liverpool, London, Belfast and Newcastle, will sport taglines demonstrating how Vodafone’s services bring people together, including 'Pin drop like it’s hot' and ‘Live streaming. Ice creaming'. The creative will also be updated for iconic British events, Glastonbury, and Wimbledon, for which Vodafone is the Official Connectivity Partner.
The 60” version of the ad will premiere in the Britain’s Got Talent finale on the 2 June, and will be launched as part of a special 'ITV Proudly Presents' ad break.
Credits
Campaign Title: The Nation’s Network
Client: Vodafone
Advertising Agency: Leo Burnett UK
CCO: Mark Elwood
Executive Creative Director: James Millers and Andrew Long
Creative Directors: Rob Tenconi and Mark Franklin
Creatives: Conrad Swanston, Alex Bingham, Alice Pearce
Designer: Dave Allen, Miriam Menendez, Tomek Drozdowski
Planner: Josh Bullmore, Nicole Frost
Business Lead: Marie-Louise Robinson, Matt René
Account Team: Roxanne Courtman, Ellie Glover, Felicity Aniss
Chief Production Officer: Emily Marr
Agency Producer: Megan O’Hagen
Media Buying Agency: Carat
Media Planning: Jamie Truscott Howell
Media Strategy: Rupert Beck
Production Company: Rogue
Director: Max Fisher
Editor: James Rosen @ Final Cut
Producer: Ella Marafina
Post-Production Company: Black Kite
Audio Post-Production Company: Factory