Vodafone's 'The Nation's Network' Celebrates 40 Years of Connecting Britain

Maria Koutsoudakis, brand director at Vodafone UK said: "Over the past 40 years we have built a network that the nation has come to rely on to keep them connected to the people, businesses and places they care about. We have also built a portfolio of strategic partnerships with some of the most iconic UK brands and events including Glastonbury, the Welsh Rugby Union and Wimbledon, helping the nation connect to these national treasures. Now felt like the perfect time to bring this all together under a new campaign that is warm, relatable and optimistic. And who better to inject some optimism, charisma and fun into the summer than another of our national treasures, Roman Kemp.”

At the heart of the campaign is a 60-second film that follows a Vodafone-branded ice cream van driven by Roman Kemp, the new face of the brand. The film, which epitomises Britain in the summertime, shows Kemp travelling the UK celebrating the moments and events that make our summer truly unique, whilst illustrating the breadth of Vodafone’s network coverage. It celebrates the windy beach days, friends getting together in pub gardens and the small businesses that power the nation. The film also celebrates the events that Vodafone sponsors and connects customers to, showcasing Glastonbury and Wimbledon as hero partnerships.

Mark Elwood, chief creative officer, Leo Burnett UK said: "Our proprietary research platform, PopPulse, found that the nation is feeling increasingly disconnected from one another. However, despite their difficulties, people are becoming more hopeful about the future, and that hope starts at home with their families and friends. This insight is at the centre of our creative platform, "The Nation's Network". We wanted to illustrate how Vodafone connects and strengthens the bonds that bind us all. The result is work filled with heart, hope, and togetherness. After all, connecting with others is a salve for negativity, and we're tapping into that this summer."

Billboards across every major UK city, including Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cardiff, Liverpool, London, Belfast and Newcastle, will sport taglines demonstrating how Vodafone’s services bring people together, including 'Pin drop like it’s hot' and ‘Live streaming. Ice creaming'. The creative will also be updated for iconic British events, Glastonbury, and Wimbledon, for which Vodafone is the Official Connectivity Partner.

The 60” version of the ad will premiere in the Britain’s Got Talent finale on the 2 June, and will be launched as part of a special 'ITV Proudly Presents' ad break.