Confused.com and Leo Burnett UK Strike a Chord with Insurance Whistle
The new partnership invites the nation to revel in the relief of having Just Used Confused.com
03 May 2024
Confused.com, in partnership with Leo Burnett UK, are reshaping the narrative around insurance shopping. Entitled "Just Used Confused.com," the work aims to alleviate the stress and confusion inherent in the insurance selection process while celebrating the satisfaction of securing the right coverage.
Instead of focusing solely on product offerings, Confused.com aims to tap into consumers' emotions by highlighting the relief and joy associated with finding the perfect insurance policy.
The multichannel campaign will be fronted by a 60” AV and 30” cut downs of a hero film, ‘Whistle’. The film depicts insurance shoppers from all walks of life pursing their lips and effortlessly whistling the joyful tune of Roger Whittaker’s ‘Finnish Whistler’ after quickly and easily buying their insurance.
Maria Howell-Jones, head of advertising and social media at Confused.com, said: “There’s no two ways about it: choosing an insurance policy can be a stressful task. This is something we can all relate to, and so that was our objective - to create something relatable. Insurance is one of those life admin tasks that comes around each year and takes time to find the right cover and price. But when you do, it’s such a relief. In using Confused.com, finding your insurance is simple and in the end satisfying, and we want people to know that. This campaign depicts this perfectly and we’re really pleased with the work we’ve done with Leo Burnett to pull this together.”
From the father of a bride giving a wedding speech, to a referee who can’t be flustered and hundreds of commuters packed onto a train platform, the creative builds to the ultimate crescendo. It feels as though the whole nation is joining in with the whistle and revelling in the infectiously joyous moment of having Just Used Confused.com.
The campaign will be supported by two additional 20” AV executions, ‘Wedding’ and ‘Lift’, and two 30” radio spots, specifically focused on Confused.com’s car and travel insurance offerings. A suite of social activations, including a custom Instagram and TikTok filter that adds the whistle to the faces of potential insurance savers. This will help the campaign reach a range of demographics, including younger audiences.
Mark Elwood, CCO, Leo Burnett UK, added “It's our first work for Confused.com, and we couldn't be prouder. Creative platform ideas are always stronger and stickier when they're simple. ‘Just Used Confused’ is a truly simple answer that instantly sticks in your brain. Then, the creative work: whistling. We're celebrating the feeling of saving money with Confused.com with a little whistle. From AV to TikTok, we're going to be whistling…feel free to join in.”
Just Used Confused.com is Leo Burnett UK’s first work with Confused.com, following their appointment as the brand’s creative agency of record in October 2023. The work was created in partnership with fellow Publicis Groupe agency, Zenith, which handled media and planning.
CREDITS
Campaign Title: Just Used Confused.Com
Client: Confused.Com
Head Of Advertising & Social Media: Maria Howell-Jones
Advertising Agency: Leo Burnett Uk
Cco: Mark Elwood
Executive Creative Director: Andrew Long, James Millers
Chief Production Officer: Emily Marr
Creative Director: Gareth Butters
Copywriter: Conrad Swanston
Art Director: Alex Bingham
Designer: Rupert Knowlden
Planner: Nicola Willison
Business Lead: Lauren Martin
Account Team: Rebecca Dickens, Nicola Kuan, Zainab Raji
Agency Producer: Helen Choonpicharn
Media Buying Agency: Zenith
Media Planner: Ingrid Leddin, Jade Holmes
Production Company: Mjz
Director: Matthijs Van Heijningen
Editor: Russell Ike @ Whitehouse
Producer: Donald Taylor
Post-Production Company: Black Kite
Audio Post-Production Company: Sam Robson @ No8
Photographer: Tom Cockram
Photography Production: Prodigious