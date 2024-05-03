Confused.com and Leo Burnett UK Strike a Chord with Insurance Whistle

Maria Howell-Jones, head of advertising and social media at Confused.com, said: “There’s no two ways about it: choosing an insurance policy can be a stressful task. This is something we can all relate to, and so that was our objective - to create something relatable. Insurance is one of those life admin tasks that comes around each year and takes time to find the right cover and price. But when you do, it’s such a relief. In using Confused.com, finding your insurance is simple and in the end satisfying, and we want people to know that. This campaign depicts this perfectly and we’re really pleased with the work we’ve done with Leo Burnett to pull this together.”

From the father of a bride giving a wedding speech, to a referee who can’t be flustered and hundreds of commuters packed onto a train platform, the creative builds to the ultimate crescendo. It feels as though the whole nation is joining in with the whistle and revelling in the infectiously joyous moment of having Just Used Confused.com.

The campaign will be supported by two additional 20” AV executions, ‘Wedding’ and ‘Lift’, and two 30” radio spots, specifically focused on Confused.com’s car and travel insurance offerings. A suite of social activations, including a custom Instagram and TikTok filter that adds the whistle to the faces of potential insurance savers. This will help the campaign reach a range of demographics, including younger audiences.

Mark Elwood, CCO, Leo Burnett UK, added “It's our first work for Confused.com, and we couldn't be prouder. Creative platform ideas are always stronger and stickier when they're simple. ‘Just Used Confused’ is a truly simple answer that instantly sticks in your brain. Then, the creative work: whistling. We're celebrating the feeling of saving money with Confused.com with a little whistle. From AV to TikTok, we're going to be whistling…feel free to join in.”

Just Used Confused.com is Leo Burnett UK’s first work with Confused.com, following their appointment as the brand’s creative agency of record in October 2023. The work was created in partnership with fellow Publicis Groupe agency, Zenith, which handled media and planning.