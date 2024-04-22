Most Creative Marketers: Toby Horry

Think of Tui, and you’d be forgiven for imagining the classic sun-sea-sand package, but the tour operator wants more; so Toby Horry is on a mission to change perceptions.

Tui is on a voyage from its roots as a renowned package operator to a leisure experience brand, where it’s possible to buy everything from a package holiday, flights-only, or London west end theatre tickets, a ski holiday, or a cruise.

“We're on that journey where we're trying to expand people's horizons as to what Tui is,” says Horry.

The forerunner to diversification has been product development work, technology upgrades and web apps. Although most of this has taken place outside the marketing function, Horry’s team has played a big role in ensuring the brand has the right communication platform from which to showcase its new products.

David Ogilvy’s famous rule: “great marketing only makes a bad product fail faster,” has been front-of-mind for Horry as he has endeavoured to make sure the timing was right before shouting about any new Tui offering.

The need to rebuild

Covid lockdowns hit the travel and tourism sector hard. In 2020 alone, it faced global losses of $4.5 trillion and 62 million jobs. The same year, Tui reported a £2.7bn loss, with revenues of £7.2bn, a slide of 58 per cent on the previous year, after the pandemic halted most international travel.

“Covid was obviously pretty terrible for the travel industry, so there was a large element of needing to rebuild following the pandemic,” says Horry, who joined Tui in 2018 as UK brand and content director, after three years as part of Tesco’s turn-around team.

While Horry’s day-to-day role is to deliver marketing strategy and assets that help drive the business towards its daily, weekly, and monthly sales targets, he’s also got an eye on the future, getting the business set for success in three years’ or five years’ time.

“During Covid, everything became super short-term, it was ridiculous. We didn't know on any given day where we could fly people to next week, let alone booking media advertising,” says Horry.

But at the same time, the team knew Covid would come to an end at some point, so Horry led a lot of behind-the-scenes work on the brand.

“We knew we needed to set ourselves up for success when it came to an end, to set the brand up in people's minds to be successful.”

Tui’s advertising pitch in summer 2021 was an opportunity to completely revamp its brand identity. Its first campaign through Leo Burnett – as part of the new “Live Happy” platform – launched in October 2021, unveiled a fresh brand identity against a backdrop of travel restrictions easing. The Europe-wide campaign was designed to showcase Tui’s breadth of offer – from beach trips to exploring far-flung islands by canoe, and day trips around a Moroccan souk.