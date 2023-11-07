Ant & Dec Unleash Musical Magic in TUI's 'Happy Jingle'

In ‘Happy Jingle’, TUI Happiness Ambassadors Ant & Dec brainstorm the essence of what makes a holiday. From there, they created a song which lists all the things we look forward to when going on holiday, from the first step off the aeroplane to the first spray of sun cream. Ant & Dec run through their favourite holiday cuisine, from ‘a club sandwich and fries’ to an ‘all you can eat breakfast buffet,’ building up to the excitement of ‘a poolside lunch’. ‘You can’t beat a bit of lunch round the pool’, Dec exclaims. This leads into the song’s catchy chorus: ‘That’s what makes a happy holiday!’

‘Happy Jingle’ follows the recruitment of Ant & Dec as TUI’s official ‘Happiness Ambassadors’. The wider ‘Happiness Ambassadors’ campaign, which launched in June, is centred around unique, joyful social content. The campaign will continue to go live on both TUI and Ant & Dec’s social channels, including Instagram and TikTok.

The campaign aims to be a joyful social series that focuses on the many exciting moments customers experience before they fly away on a TUI holiday. Ant & Dec feature in the content to ‘dial up the happy’ every step of the journey as TUI’s very own ‘Happiness Ambassadors’.

The strategy and idea for the entertaining TUI branded social content series was co-created and co-produced by Leo Burnett and Ant & Dec’s Mitre Studios.

Rob Tenconi and Mark Franklin, creative directors at Leo Burnett UK said: “Ant & Dec have an illustrious history in music (Let’s Get Ready to Rumble, anyone?) and with ‘Happy Jingle’ we see our newly crowned Happiness Ambassadors bring those musical talents to the world of TUI, capturing the joy of a happy holiday in their own inimitable style.”

Gemma Nightingale, creative executive at Mitre Studios said: “This latest piece of content sees TUI’s Happiness Ambassadors at their creative best. Only Ant and Dec could turn an office chat about “what makes a happy holiday” into a mischievous musical earworm! As relatable as it is entertaining, the ‘Happy Jingle’ will undoubtedly put a smile on the faces of TUI customers up and down the country.”