Ant & Dec Unleash Musical Magic in TUI's 'Happy Jingle'
The travel brand's ‘Happiness Ambassadors’ capture the moments that make a ‘happy holiday’ in new festive film
07 November 2023
TUI's latest film, 'Happy Jingle,' has officially launched as part of the 'Happiness Ambassadors' campaign.
In collaboration with Leo Burnett UK and Mitre Studios, the social-first campaign has garnered an impressive 25 million views across all platforms. Aimed at families across the UK, the campaign focuses on the exhilarating moments customers undergo before embarking on their journey overseas—ranging from holiday planning and booking to the anticipation felt even while at the airport.
In ‘Happy Jingle’, TUI Happiness Ambassadors Ant & Dec brainstorm the essence of what makes a holiday. From there, they created a song which lists all the things we look forward to when going on holiday, from the first step off the aeroplane to the first spray of sun cream. Ant & Dec run through their favourite holiday cuisine, from ‘a club sandwich and fries’ to an ‘all you can eat breakfast buffet,’ building up to the excitement of ‘a poolside lunch’. ‘You can’t beat a bit of lunch round the pool’, Dec exclaims. This leads into the song’s catchy chorus: ‘That’s what makes a happy holiday!’
‘Happy Jingle’ follows the recruitment of Ant & Dec as TUI’s official ‘Happiness Ambassadors’. The wider ‘Happiness Ambassadors’ campaign, which launched in June, is centred around unique, joyful social content. The campaign will continue to go live on both TUI and Ant & Dec’s social channels, including Instagram and TikTok.
The campaign aims to be a joyful social series that focuses on the many exciting moments customers experience before they fly away on a TUI holiday. Ant & Dec feature in the content to ‘dial up the happy’ every step of the journey as TUI’s very own ‘Happiness Ambassadors’.
The strategy and idea for the entertaining TUI branded social content series was co-created and co-produced by Leo Burnett and Ant & Dec’s Mitre Studios.
Rob Tenconi and Mark Franklin, creative directors at Leo Burnett UK said: “Ant & Dec have an illustrious history in music (Let’s Get Ready to Rumble, anyone?) and with ‘Happy Jingle’ we see our newly crowned Happiness Ambassadors bring those musical talents to the world of TUI, capturing the joy of a happy holiday in their own inimitable style.”
Gemma Nightingale, creative executive at Mitre Studios said: “This latest piece of content sees TUI’s Happiness Ambassadors at their creative best. Only Ant and Dec could turn an office chat about “what makes a happy holiday” into a mischievous musical earworm! As relatable as it is entertaining, the ‘Happy Jingle’ will undoubtedly put a smile on the faces of TUI customers up and down the country.”
Credits:
Head of Communications: Liz Edwards
Group Brand & Content Director: Toby Horry
Senior PR Manager: Amy Dowling
Senior Social Media Manager: Karen Carter
Social Media Manager: Hayley Shortman
Advertising Agency: Leo Burnett
Campaign Title: Happiness Ambassadors
Client: TUI
CCO: Chaka Sobhani
Executive Creative Director: Mark Elwood
Creative Director: Rob Tenconi, Mark Franklin
Creatives: Steph Ellis, Rory Hall
Planner: Elly Fenlon, Aileen Baker
Business Lead: Lauren Martin
Account Team: Robert Ellen, Selen Demirel
Agency Producer: Sam Smith
Creative/Production Company: Mitre Studios
Creative Executive: Gemma Nightingale
Social & Digital Lead: Jules McGill
Director: Paul Newton
Editor: Lewis Ashley
Production Manager: Zoe Iacovou
Business Manager: Lianne May-Kirkham
Post-Production Company: Mitre Studios
Photographer: Mitre Studios
Consultants to Mitre: Jade Beard, Georgie White, Paul Worsley, Georgia Hawkins, Rachel Jones