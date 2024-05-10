Škoda's 'Familying' Embraces Spilled Ice Cream and Snack Taxes in the Car
Created by Leo Burnett, the ad redefines family adventures, celebrating the messy, fun, and sometimes chaotic moments of real-life family life
10 May 2024
Škoda and Leo Burnett are championing shared experiences and adventures in family life with the concept of "familying," alongside the brand's updated SUV range.
A distant cousin to ‘adulting’, the latest campaign titled ‘familying’ describes all the highs, lows, twists and turns that happen when you step out into the world with your loved ones. From inevitable mishaps like spilling ice cream on the seats to getting snack-taxed by Mum on a long drive, their new campaign shines a light on Škoda’s SUVs and how they are made for all those perfectly imperfect adventures which make up real family life.
Graham Lakeland, creative director at Leo Burnett UK, said: “So many of us spend our weekends Familying, it’s unbelievable that a word didn’t exist to describe it, until now, and there’s no better brand than Škoda to bring it to the nation. 'Familying' allows us to talk about our cars, but more than that, it allows us to talk to the people who drive them, connecting with them and what’s important to them. Populist creativity in action.”
The integrated campaign is the first from Leo’s since the agency was awarded Škoda’s social remit last autumn. Made for Familying will run throughout the summer, spanning influencer content, PR, paid social, digital, TV and cinema as well as partnerships with ITV, Global Radio and CarFest.
Kirsten Stagg, head of marketing at Škoda UK, said: “Family cars can be messy, fun, full of spills, tears, laughter, and desperate attempts to keep young children entertained! It’s about a shared experience and connecting with others – your partner, friends, kids, and even your dog! The car is an essential part of family life. Our 'Familying' campaign highlights the reality of driving a family and showing what our cars are actually used for day-to-day.”
The 40-second film centres around a woman in the all-new Škoda Kodiaq Plug-in Hybrid, driving through lots of different ‘#Familying’ moments. She playfully describes each new scenario in a lyrical, rhyming style, such as the ‘flight to Spain on a stupid-o-clock plane’. The film is a playful take on reality, intended to make ‘Familying’ a real earworm that people can’t help but use in their day-to-day lives.
Supporting content brings out different family members’ perspectives on Škoda cars and deep-dives into some of the key ‘familying’ features in Škoda’s new SUVs.
