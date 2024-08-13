Reckitt's Becky Verano Reveals her Pride for the brand's Marketing

When Becky Verano began her career in marketing, the now global VP of creativity and capabilities at Reckitt Benckiser (RB) admits she didn’t even know what the discipline was. 28 years later, she’s one of the marketing chiefs of a world-leading consumer goods company.

The business, which produces Durex, Vanish and Dettol among many others, has recently announced its plans to sell off non-core brands in its homecare and infant-formula businesses as it scales back to focus on its power brands, likely resulting in a new marketing strategy being initiated.

An eclectic beginning

Verano's entry into the world of business began with Mars' fast-track graduate scheme, where she gained diverse experience across several roles - from working as a factory engineer in the pet food division to handling procurement as a cardboard buyer. She explored various facets of the business before eventually trying her hand at marketing with the team in Switzerland. Reflecting on her journey, Verano admits that that role in marketing captured her interest and set her on her current path.

Her subsequent marketing experience within Mars would include running Pedigree’s presence at the revered dog show Crufts, an experience she describes as “a world of its own”, and leading cat food brand Whiskers across Europe, which made her more passionate about consumer-facing work.

“It was an interesting start, but that got me passionate about marketing and the impact that you can have. It's probably the heart of most organisations as well, and so the most exciting part of our business,” she believes, laughing as she reminisces.

And while it was tough working shifts in the pet food factory, it's where she learned how products worked and about the constraints and changes there. It also gave her a good insight into procurement and an understanding of supply chain demand.

It also sharpened her business acumen, Verano claims, making her a better marketer who could come up with creative ideas while also responding to consumer insights.

“If you can't land it practically in store, especially in the FMCG world, you really are not going to be successful as a marketeer, as far as I'm concerned,” she adds.

Having joined RB in 2007, that wide range of experience would help her when eventually she stepped up to become the general manager of the business in Spain 10 years later. She would then become the global VP of marketing for disinfectant Dettol when moving back to the UK in 2019, just before the global pandemic made it a lifesaving brand that would see record demand in protecting consumers against infections.

Working on a life-saving brand

Verano sees the work produced during the pandemic for Dettol as being the highlight of her career to date, describing it as “a humbling time” considering how important her job became during that period.

That work began almost immediately when the virus began to appear across British shores in March of 2020, with the release of a public health information campaign by Dettol and Lysol which assessed and evaluated claims related to Covid 19. It aimed to relay World Health Organisation (WHO) messaging while also attempting to correct misinformation, challenge misperceptions and debunk common myths around how the virus spread, with communications centred on a specially developed website.

The sanitiser saw sales surge around the world with RB admitting at one stage that it was struggling to keep shelves stocked in parts of the UK and US. It was, Verano says, “intense”.