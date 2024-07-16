The Woman Behind British Heart Foundation's ‘Til I Died: Claire Sadler

This emotive campaign is deeply personal - reflected in the hometown locations of each mural and connecting local communities with the wider audience.

The marketer behind 'Til I Die

Sadler joined the BHF in January 2021 in her current role as executive director of marketing, fundraising and engagement. She was previously marketing director at Direct Line, which she joined in 2017. Before that, she spent 13 years at BT, having started her career on the agency side at Proximity London.

As a marketer, connecting with communities seems to be Sadler's super-power. At Direct Line, she was tasked with growing the direct small business insurance market and launched the 'Keeping Up With Your World' campaign n 2018 - also created by Saatchi & Saatchi. That followed the journey of a dynamic female business owner rising from self-employment to growing and running her own business.

Women in Advertising and Communications Leadership (WACL) recently announced Sadler as its vice president in July when Karen Stacey will step up to president.

A well-respected 'WACLer', Sadler is known to be to be a compassionate leader. When she first joined BHF her brief was to reboot the brand and rebuild its income which had taken a hit during the lockdowns of 2020. This latest campaign is not just a testament to the impact that marketing can have for a brand, but Sadler has perhaps created one of the most powerful (and poignant) marketing moments of this year thus far.