A Career of Care: Dove's Chief Marketing Officer on 28 Years At Unilever

If marketing influences consumer behaviour, then surely there is little doubt that Dove has done so for the better over the course of the last 20 years.

And that stems largely from one initiative: 'The Campaign for Real Beauty', which has changed the advertising world as well as the fortunes of the Unilever brand.

Now one of the recent driving forces behind the strategy, Dove's CMO Alessandro Manfredi, is stepping down after 28 years at the multi-national behemoth. He certainly leaves on a high, with Unilever just feted as the Cannes Lions Creative Marketer Of The Year, an accolade in no small part earned by the work Manfredi and his team at Ogilvy have created for Dove.

So to mark his departure we caught up with Manfredi to discuss his experiences building Dove and his observations about the future of marketing.

The Vision Book

Manfredi’s marketing career was not planned. He initially began lecturing and researching management, communications and marketing at Milan’s Bocconi University, where he found he enjoyed “the human side” of management most. However, instead of continuing a university career and studying for a PhD, he chose to enter the world of research and marketing, sending his CV to major companies and eventually landing within Unilever.

He first encountered the Dove brand as a trainee, where he assisted work on its first brand extension beyond soap and body wash with Dove Deodorant. Then after six years within the business, in 2002 he moved to the US as Unilever introduced global teams having previously operated using a multi-local model. He was appointed as a director to work on Dove alongside Silvia Lagnado who was Unilever’s very first global brand leader on the brand. That partnership, working alongside Ogilvy, would lead to the development of the industry-changing Real Beauty work.

And so it began. The group spent many sleepless nights developing The Dove Vision book, compiled to record the values and personality of the brand – something Unilever was developing for each of its key brands at the time, offering marketers and partners a blueprint for the future. The book still exists to this day, but it would be one chapter, around the need for Dove to project real images of women through its communications, that would in time become the core focus for the brand’s evolution.

“People loved the brand for the reason of the products, but they had very little emotional connection with the brand," Manfredi explains. "So the exercise that we were doing in writing the book was to say, ‘How can we redefine the vision of the brand by being at the heart really of what makes it loved by consumers?’ But at the same time, we wanted to make it much more modern or contemporary and relevant from an emotional point of view to consumers, because it was only loved because of the functional benefits. So we went and looked at what made this brand different from an emotional point of view.”

He would travel the world to lead the resulting Brand Stewardship workshops for internal teams, which is where they began to realise the power of the Real Beauty message. The brand’s democratic approach to beauty, by being real and honest while speaking to women in local markets and regions, proved to be a major differentiator as competitors featured models who looked happy and perfect.

“This is not our DNA,” he says. "We never thought about Real Beauty as a principle. It was only when we started to go in deeper – less talking to consumers and more to psychologists and sociologists… and everyone was saying that there was a lot of suffering out there because of perfect beauty.”