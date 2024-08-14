Everybody dance now: why the art became an advertising trope

Creating a metaphorical 'song and dance' might be second nature to many people who work in advertising so perhaps it's little wonder that so many ads feature both in the literal sense.

Whether your idea of dancing is a healthy activity or the physical manifestation of inner convictions probably depends on how and why you're doing it. But for advertisers, it's long been an effective and memorable way to shift product or raise awareness.

Recently McDonald's and Leo Burnett evoked memories of a 1980s birthday party in one of its stores, complete with dancing kids, to mark its 50th anniversary in the UK. Burnett used social media to share tutorials for the hero dancer’s moves, hoping that it might catch on.