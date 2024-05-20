A little less conversation

The lifting of four fingers, the pursing of the lips and blowing of a whistle, the raising of an eyebrow, the emittance of a fart. All of these recent examples of non-verbal communication in ads (for Domino’s, Confused.com, McDonald’s and Andrex respectively) join perhaps the most famous instance – the back pocket tap for Asda – in demonstrating the power of actions over words.

With roughly two-thirds of communications non-verbal, perhaps we shouldn’t be shocked at its popularity - if anything, we should be surprised that it isn’t used more.

And because it's also instinctual - a smile signifies happiness, a frown sadness and the wrinkling of a nose shows disgust - it also transcends cultural and language barriers, Ben Jaffé, the chief strategy officer at FCB London (the agency behind the new Andrex work), points out. "In fact," he continues "non-verbal communication is so powerful, we use it to communicate with animals."

He continues: "Take dogs for example. Dogs are descended from wolves, but through millennia of human selection, they have developed facial muscles that allow them to communicate with us in ways their ancestors simply can’t. Think about adorable puppy dog eyes. Think about wagging tails and quizzical tilts of the head. Now think about our latest work for Andrex; it’s wall to wall non-verbal communication. A fart, a sheepish smile, raised eyebrows, a side glance and a whole lot more. But, most importantly, there’s a simple, but powerful non-verbal exchange between the Andrex puppy and the protagonist: a little nod from the puppy, that says ‘you got this’.”