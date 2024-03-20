Float It Up The Thames

Big Build Pollution

Following the success of the post, he wrote a piece for trade website PR Week decrying the trend, saying: "Big builds on barges pollute both the reputation of the industry and London’s iconic river."

"Floaters", as they are known in the trade, are the last refuge of a dearth of ideas - the aquatic equivalent of firing something into space, which was also a trend for brands desperate to try and get attention and for agencies that lacked an idea.

But the problem with floaters, as Herring points out, is: " Savvy consumers are wise to such marketing nonsense. If they’ve seen it done before in their morning copy of the Metro, they’re yawning as loudly as the industry."

Herring traces the origins of the stunt back to 1972 when a mannequin of the film director Sir Alfred Hitchcock was floated past County Hall to promote the movie ‘Frenzy’. This floater became a national talking point so it was only a matter of time before others followed.

Historical 'Activations'

However it's possible to track the Thames's use as a promotional (and ceremonial) route far further back still. For over 1000 years, monarchs and royalty have made their homes along the Thames and in London. At different times, royal palaces were to be found along the Thames at Greenwich, Rotherhithe, the Tower, Bridewell, Whitehall, Westminster, Richmond, Hampton Court and Windsor.

While travelling between palaces by river was quicker and safer than by land, since Tudor times, the Thames has provided a celebratory route for royal events and processions, including arrivals, departures, receptions, coronations, weddings and christenings. Much like all the plastic tat on barges today, it enabled royals to be seen.

King Henry VIII owned two royal barges – the Lyon and Greyhound – which served his riverside palaces, and were kept at the Royal Bargehouse, at Lambeth. He also used the Thames as a very public way to transport people - including wife Anne Boleyn - to the Tower of London for their execution.

Regular royal river pageants and ceremonials stopped in 1856 although Queen Elizabeth II led a flotilla of boats on the Thames on a notably wet day in June 2012 to mark her Diamond Jubilee. Again, crowds gathered on the banks to watch the procession in a way that Jackpotjoy or Jedward can only have dreamed about.

The Thames was also a focus of national attention when it played a key role in the funeral of Sir Winston Churchill. After a service in St. Paul's Cathedral his body was taken from Tower Pier to Festival Pier, from where it would travel by train from Waterloo to his final resting place in Bladon, aboard the vessel Hanvengore.

As it passed up the river more than 36 dockers lowered their crane jibs in a salute on the south side of the bank. Whether this was a spontaneous gesture of respect by the dockers or if they were paid to do so has subsequently become a matter of debate.

More recently, just last week the Thames was used as a backdrop for the Ceremony of the Constable’s Dues at the Tower of London. This ceremony traces its origins to the 14th Century when the Constable of the Tower had the right to extract tolls from ships going past the Tower of London in exchange for providing them with protection. The Royal Marines delivered a barrel of port by landing craft, in a tradition that follows an edict made in 1381 by King Richard II that every ship that came upstream to the city presented 'two roundlets of wyne' to the Constable.

Foreshore Stunts

Permission to use the Thames as an advertising medium is complex and expensive, according to Herring - little wonder given that it is still a working waterway used to transport people and goods, even if London's heyday as a port has long since passed.

It isn't as simple as simply loading a barge with a giant plastic effigy, letting it go and hoping for the best from an incredulous public who just might have forgotten the last time they saw the exact same stunt pulled off. For that reason Thames-side activations have also become popular.

WaterAid unveiled four ice sculptures on the banks of the river featuring people from around the world collecting water, to highlight how climate change is causing fragile water sources to disappear for vulnerable communities.