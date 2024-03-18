Why icky ads are sticky ads

The 'Every Spring, A New Beginning' ad is typical of the weird work - but memorable - work to come from the client and agency, but is undeniably icky and incredibly memorable.

But back to Pot Noodle. The accompanying press release bumpf says that in the original ad, in which the sound of the slurping noise was heightened, data was used to inform the campaign.

People who were most sensitive to the slurp were identified and then further sounds, to which they'd respond more positively, were collated. For example saxophone tutorials or F1 highlights. The agency then created more than 50 different versions of the ad, to target those most adverse to the slurp.

Martin Beverley, the CSO, and Richard Brim, the CCO, at adam&eveDDB, say that they are generally not in favour of brands grossing people out, because linking a feeling of disgust to a brand is risky business.

"However, it is riskier business to play it safe and blend in with the boring blandemic that plagues most advertising. So, in many respects, what we set out to do with Pot Noodle was the same as we set out to do with everything we work on - we want to stand out and get people to feel something​," they add.

For people with misphonia - a condition that causes intense feelings from sounds such as slurping, chewing, tapping and crying - this feeling will have been one of irritation or disgust. But the soundtrack to the ad will also have shown how the deep slurping noise was an indication of satisfaction by the person enjoying the vestiges of their Pot Noodle snack. Why would they make such a loud noise if it didn't taste so good?

It's a technique that has commonly been used in Japanese advertising, for products such as beer and ramen snacks. Again, it is not without controversy but culturally there are differences - slurping noodles is considered less offensive than it is in the West.

Look at this ad for Nissin Cup Noodles, for example, and how after slurping noodles people are imbued with magical (and bizarre) powers: