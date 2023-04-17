Set faces to stun - UFOs and aliens in ads

The universal appeal of UFOs and aliens as popular culture appendages for ads, then, is apparent. But what else do UFOs provide to advertisers?

Valentina Amenta, creative director at Publicis.Poke, thinks that they are also useful tools that appeal to our shared imagination. She comments: “Perhaps because when we look to the stars, we are struck by the idea that we may not be alone in our infinite universe. Advertising seeks to build upon our shared imagination, the more universal the insight the more likely it is a piece of creative will work across countries and cultures. And what could be more universal than a UFO?!”

As well as being translatable across countries and cultures, UFOs have an added benefit - they can be equally universally applied to a range of products in different sectors, and not just those that are in need of a bit of sci-fi magic (or star) dust.

Dan Hulse, chief strategy officer at St. Luke's, explains: "In popular culture, when there are UFOs in the sky, they've come to earth for two reasons. Either they’re here to destroy or enslave us (think Independence Day, Mars Attacks or countless others) or they’re here to enlighten us (The Day the Earth Stood Still, Arrival).

"The second reason is why brands use aliens so much. They can basically say ‘we haven’t got any of your silly human baggage, so we can see how amazing this brand of instant mash or catalogue retailer or craft beer actually is'." And here's Argos using UFOs to prove his point: