Hilltop Sweetens the Deal with a Buzzing New Ode to ‘Honey Heads’

The ‘Honey Heads’ are a quirky celebration of serious honey-lovers who take their passion to new heights. With playful beehive hairstyles symbolising their honey devotion, the characters enthusiastically pour Hilltop’s pure, sustainably-produced honey over breakfast, as bees buzz excitedly around them.

The campaign highlights Hilltop’s superior taste and its essential place in everyday routines, whether drizzled over granola or spread on a cream cheese bagel.

Kate Utting, MD at Hilltop Honey comments: “First there were Petrol Heads, then Tech Heads and now Honey Heads! At Hilltop, we are utterly obsessed with honey and doing everything better; from our beekeeping to our packaging which is 100 per cent RPET. We know our passionate consumers are more discerning than most, so the Honey Head campaign brings them to life in a fun, larger than life way. We want to shake up the category with this eye-catching campaign, appealing to new consumers and driving more loyalty among honey lovers for great tasting honey.”

The campaign marks Hilltop’s first collaboration with independent agency St Luke’s London. A disruptive media buy from Bountiful Cow ensures Hilltop will be seen in high-visibility spots, including sponsorship of ITV’s This Morning Food segment, city-centre OOH, YouTube, digital, and social media channels, complete with a bespoke TikTok filter.