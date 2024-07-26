Heathrow's New Signs: Making Your Airport Experience Just as Memorable as Your Destination
Created by St Luke’s, the campaign shows how the journey starts before takeoff, with seamless parking, pre-flight pampering, and heartfelt moments making travel enjoyable from the start
26 July 2024
Passengers are reminded that journeys which start from Heathrow are about a lot more than simply getting to the destination in a new summer ad campaign, created by independent creative agency St Luke’s.
“Heathrow Signs” incorporates the airport’s instantly recognisable signage, playfully using it to highlight the facilities on offer and encourage passengers to get the most from their airport experience.
At the heart of the campaign is a 30-second film that reflects familiar parts of the travel experience. It starts with two friends who are already in a relaxed holiday mood thanks to their decision to use the innovative Heathrow Pod Parking service for Terminal 5, followed by the surprise of a third friend joining them for their golfing trip. They wander away happily, and we see a sign saying “Leave your car. Leave your worries”.
The action then shifts to a glamorous mother and daughter in World Duty Free, as a makeup artist applies the finishing touches to the older woman’s eyeliner. This time the signage reads “Preflight treat. Luxury retreat”.
The film concludes with a couple boarding a Heathrow assistance vehicle. The husband has dropped an envelope, and as their attendant hands it back to him, we see it’s the speech for their daughter’s wedding. “A little help. A big occasion” is the message on the sign.
As the couple is driven off to their boarding gate, the film ends with the line “Heathrow. The best trips start here.”
Along with the hero film, St Luke’s has created OOH and social assets which highlight the numerous ways to travel to Heathrow, the benefits of using the Heathrow app, and showcases the retail offering at the airport.
Meenal Varsani, head of marketing and customer engagement at Heathrow Airport, says: “With Heathrow, travellers don’t have to wait until they get to their destination before the holiday mood takes over, and with ‘The best trips start here’, St Luke’s has done a great job of bringing that to life, while highlighting our brilliant colleagues and airport services.”
Rich Denney, joint chief creative officer at St Luke’s, adds: “By enhancing the familiar Heathrow signage with emotional benefits unique to its passengers, our aim is to demonstrate that the best trips start at Heathrow in a distinct and memorable way.”
The campaign is running until mid-September. Along with the 30-second hero film running on BVOD, additionally there are three 10-second cutdowns, digital video, online and social channels and OOH.
Credits
Client: Heathrow Airport
Client team: Meenal Varsani - Head of Marketing & Customer
Engagement,
Nic Smith - Senior Brand & Marketing Manager,
Vicki Lewis - Marketing Campaign Manager,
Sandra Clement - Marketing Campaign Manager,
Nathan Charles - Marketing Campaign Manager
Campaign: Heathrow Signs
Creative agency: St Luke’s
Joint Chief Creative Officer: Richard Denney
Art Director & Copywriter: Danny Jones & Jordan Morris
Agency Producers: Chloe London, Christine Sibthorp
Director: Ed Morris
Director of Photography: Ivan Bird
Production Company: Riff Raff
Executive Producer: Tracey Cooper
Producer: Swifty Hanrahan
Production Manager: Frank Hanrahan
Editor: Sam Sneade @ Stitch
Post Production: Nineteentwenty
VFX Supervisor: Adam McHale
VFX Artists: Lucas Warren, Taylor Webber
VFX Producer: Heather Brown
Shoot Supervisor: Jim Radford
Grade: Seamus O'Kane @ The Post Arm
Music: Native Music
Sound Design: Ben Leeves @ Jungle Studios
Photographer: Sophie Ebrard
Stills Production Company: Twin
Chief Strategy Officer: Dan Hulse
Planning Director: Elly Fenlon
Business Director: Leanne Silman
Senior Account Directors: Claire Smith, Lucy Yeates
Senior Account Manager: Hope Shooter
Retouching: Rich Green
Head of Art & Design: Pete Mould
Artworker: Anna Leapman
Media Planning & Buying: Wavemaker