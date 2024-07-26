Heathrow's New Signs: Making Your Airport Experience Just as Memorable as Your Destination

At the heart of the campaign is a 30-second film that reflects familiar parts of the travel experience. It starts with two friends who are already in a relaxed holiday mood thanks to their decision to use the innovative Heathrow Pod Parking service for Terminal 5, followed by the surprise of a third friend joining them for their golfing trip. They wander away happily, and we see a sign saying “Leave your car. Leave your worries”.

The action then shifts to a glamorous mother and daughter in World Duty Free, as a makeup artist applies the finishing touches to the older woman’s eyeliner. This time the signage reads “Preflight treat. Luxury retreat”.

The film concludes with a couple boarding a Heathrow assistance vehicle. The husband has dropped an envelope, and as their attendant hands it back to him, we see it’s the speech for their daughter’s wedding. “A little help. A big occasion” is the message on the sign.

As the couple is driven off to their boarding gate, the film ends with the line “Heathrow. The best trips start here.”

Along with the hero film, St Luke’s has created OOH and social assets which highlight the numerous ways to travel to Heathrow, the benefits of using the Heathrow app, and showcases the retail offering at the airport.

Meenal Varsani, head of marketing and customer engagement at Heathrow Airport, says: “With Heathrow, travellers don’t have to wait until they get to their destination before the holiday mood takes over, and with ‘The best trips start here’, St Luke’s has done a great job of bringing that to life, while highlighting our brilliant colleagues and airport services.”

Rich Denney, joint chief creative officer at St Luke’s, adds: “By enhancing the familiar Heathrow signage with emotional benefits unique to its passengers, our aim is to demonstrate that the best trips start at Heathrow in a distinct and memorable way.”

The campaign is running until mid-September. Along with the 30-second hero film running on BVOD, additionally there are three 10-second cutdowns, digital video, online and social channels and OOH.