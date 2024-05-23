Ocado's Humorous "Let Summer Come to You" Spotlights Effortless Summer Shopping

The campaign uses the signature Ocado track, which St Luke’s introduced in 2021 and has re-orchestrated for each ad since, turning it into a powerful brand asset for Ocado.

“Let Summer Come to You” began on 23 May and runs through to September as a through-the-line campaign spanning multiple channels, from above-the-line to on-site executions.

Sarah Emerson, head of brand advertising at Ocado, said: “Summer is the key time of year for Ocado – it’s our moment in the sun, and we want to shine. This campaign brings to life the delicious, easy, breezy summer joy that Ocado delivers to our customers. It was a brilliant strategic and creative collaborative approach from beginning to end between our agency partners St Luke’s, Hearts and Science, ThreePipe as well as our internal studio, Eat Creative.

Hearts & Science devised the media strategy and is responsible for all ATL media buying, working with Threepipe, which handles the performance buying.

The 30-second film “Let Summer Come to You” runs with some of the UK’s biggest shows, including Britain’s Got Talent, Gogglebox, The Piano and Red Eye across linear and BVOD. 10” cut downs will be added into rotation from June onwards. The TV campaign is also supported by bespoke social executions, and linear and digital audio, also created by St Luke’s.

Al Young, joint chief creative officer at St Luke’s, said: “Summer is all about spontaneity and Ocado’s brilliant brief allowed us to push the campaign on - showing how effortless it is to have all foods and drinks that make summer special delivered to your door.”

Eat Creative produced OOH, which was planned by Talon, to run at high-profile launch sites such as the Euston Motion, as well as print ads running in titles including the Guardian, The Times, Metro and Evening Standard. Digital executions including eCRM, programmatic and on-site comms, were also created by Eat Creative.

Garrett O’Reilly, UK CEO at Hearts & Science, added: “The Summer campaign is always a great moment in Ocado’s annual calendar. We look forward to spreading the joy to their customers as the weather gets warmer. Consequently, we’ve built in a range of placements across digital and traditional media to ensure we reach Ocado’s key audiences, whether they’re at home or already out and about.”

St Luke’s four-year partnership with Ocado to date sees this latest campaign set to continue the success of bringing to life the benefits that Ocado’s incredible range, quality and convenience can offer. Ocado had a successful 2023 - ending the year with over 1 million active customers (the highest it's ever recorded) and was recently named as the UK’s fastest-growing supermarket - with sales up 12.2 per cent between December 2023 to February 2024.