Ocado Unveils 'Price Promise' Campaign from St Luke's

The New Year campaign highlights the online retailer's value proposition

By creative salon

08 January 2024

Ocado, the world’s largest dedicated online grocery retailer, is focusing on its Ocado Price Promise value proposition in a New Year ad campaign created by the independent creative agency St Luke’s.

The initiative, breaking on television today, introduces a new Ocado Price Promise strapline, “Get the price promise that really stacks up”, highlighting its offering compared to other grocery retailers.

Building on the original Ocado Price Promise creative, introduced by St Luke’s in May 2023, the voiceover for the 30-second film begins: “Most supermarket price promises only include hundreds of products. How about a price promise that covers more than the basics and also includes your favourite brands?”

It goes on to highlight that the Ocado Price Promise checks the prices on over 10,000 products on Tesco.com – including Clubcard prices – ending with the new strapline: “Get the price promise that really stacks up.”

St Luke’s has also created a series of new social, digital and OOH executions to support Ocado Price Promise, which draw on the device of cascading discount price roundels featured in the TV campaign. In one, we see an Ocado driver showing his commitment as he delivers 10,000 products in an endless stack of totes. Another shows an abundance of roundels filling up multiple formats across London, including DOOH at major train stations.

“Get the price promise that really stacks up” launches on TV and in the press today, with OOH appearing from 15 January. The campaign runs through to the end of March 2024.

Sarah Emerson, Head of Brand Advertising at Ocado, said: “Everything we do at Ocado starts with our customers and we know that getting great value groceries is more important than ever. The Ocado Price Promise means our customers can shop with confidence, safe in the knowledge that their shop is matched to Tesco.com on over 10,000 products, including Clubcard prices.”

Al Young, Joint Chief Creative Officer at St Luke’s, said: “The Ocado Price Promise towers above those made by other supermarkets, by matching Tesco.com on over 10,000 products. We wanted to find the clearest way of dramatising the broad range of Ocado’s offer, with a punchy campaign showcasing the confidence that the brand has in its proposition.”

The Ocado Price Promise, which launched in March 2023, covers significantly more products than other grocery retailers include in their value offers. Ocado customers can shop with confidence, knowing that if their like-for-like shop would have been cheaper on Tesco.com – including promotions and Clubcard prices – they will automatically receive a voucher for the difference, to spend on their next shop.

