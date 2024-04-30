Checkatrade Gets Down to Business in New Brand Platform

The work marks the first collaboration between Checkatrade and St Luke’s, the recently appointed lead creative agency. The campaign targets consumers, spotlighting Checkatrade’s commitment to facilitating safe and satisfactory home improvements through practical guides and connections to reliable tradespeople.

"Let’s Do This" will be prominently featured across digital Out of Home, radio, and social media platforms throughout the summer. Retaining the familiar Checkatrade.com jingle while introducing the new tagline, "Let’s Do This," the campaign delivers tailored messages catering to specific home improvement needs, such as ‘Be in the Grow’ for landscaping and ‘Dream Lofty Dreams’ for loft conversions.

Rich Denney, joint chief creative officer at St Luke’s, expressed enthusiasm for collaborating with Checkatrade, praising the client’s proactive approach. He said, “We've loved building the new Checkatrade campaign and the brand world alongside a brilliant client team with such a ‘Let’s do this’ attitude. This work is just the start, and we look forward to taking the UK’s largest trade directory to even greater heights.”

Georgina Whalley, CMO at Checkatrade adds " St Luke’s has provided an active through-the-line campaign which reinforces our position as the trusted foundation of every home, built on the quality and credibility of our trade members.”

The campaign reinforces how Checkatrade carries out quality checks on trades and how it’s so confident in the quality of their work, it guarantees jobs booked through the site, up to £1000.