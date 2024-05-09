KP Is Going Nuts For Its Creative Partners

In the early stages, what were the challenges?

McNair: Often in pitches, the creative executions miss the mark. Do the planning team truly grasp our goals? But we found an agency whose work closely aligns with our strategy and execution. This was quite unique, because the work that was presented, both on the creative tissue session, and then the final piece is really close to what we do today.

Teething issues included budget constraints and aligning team focus. Surprisingly, no conflicts arose between the teams. We'll never get it right all the time but I aim to cultivate a learning environment within my team, allowing us to adapt quickly. Insights from Dan [Winslet], my ROI team, and the brand team helped us refine our approach. Challenges persisted, like achieving awareness without driving conviction, but we addressed them through course correction and forward momentum.

Palmer: The one major challenge in the first year was Covid. Nine months into the relationship. But what really speaks to our relationship more broadly, was that it was such a strange time. But Kevin really took the time to guide us as an agency, through this strange new world, and help us to understand what it meant for his category and for grocery more broadly.

Denney: The first time we were allowed back out after Covid, production wasn't happening in the UK, so we shot Popchips in Budapest. It was surreal because everything was remote. We signed up Molly Manners at Biscuit Filmworks to direct. We had a lockdown area that we tested every day. You were only allowed to have so many people on the shoot; the client team was all basically on Zoom 24/7. We were going through these shower tents to be sprayed down. Even on the set in the room, you were never allowed to take your masks off. Every take, we had the team on Zoom seeing it remotely. The playback was all remote. Essentially trust came into play, everyone was up for it and wanting to do it. And because of the nature of all being locked away, we all wanted to make it happen. And it worked.

What has maintained the relationship over the last five years?

McNair: You wouldn't know who client or agency is in a room. We're firmly one team working on firstly, a business opportunity or challenge, which then we figure out how we're going to solve creatively. Building that relationship that was definitely at the start, having similar kinds of values and behaviours within our organisations. Going through things like COVID, etc. You build relationships, going through those tough times as well. In those moments, you really do start to get a feel for who's not just creating a relationship for the sake of creating a relationship because it's a business transaction, to one that's just based on trust.

Palmer: There's never been a time when we've just glanced at a creative brief during a briefing; we've always been part of its inception. We've consistently had a seat at the table on the business level, comprehending the broader context of what the brand aims to accomplish within the portfolio and category.

And that makes for a better result at the end of it, because ultimately, the brief is only as good as the ability to act creatively. And if we're there, all the way along understanding, contributing, it's much more collaborative, but more importantly, it's going to make for a better result at the end of it. And that's always been the way that we've worked together.

What has been your favourite campaigns to work on?

Denney: Tyrrell's is a standout because of our shared success—it's where it all began. What truly excites me about that campaign is witnessing more and more people with Tyrrell's in hand. Every time I see a new creative, I know it has staying power. There's room for it to grow and evolve, making it truly unique. From social to TV, it works at every touchpoint.