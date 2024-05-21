Old Mout Cider Campaign Brings People Together "Side by Cider"

The campaign by St Luke’s, introduces MOUTOPIA, a place where people are inspired to connect so that everyone, no matter how different, can live together harmoniously, “side by cider” – in the same way that, inside every bottle of Old Mout cider.

A playful 30-second film dramatises how unexpected connections with different people can help create a happier and brighter world and showcases Old Mout’s exotic family of flavours: Pineapple & Raspberry, Strawberry and Apple, Berries and Cherries and Kiwi and Lime.

Rachel Holms, Cider brand unit director, Heineken UK, says: “We’re thrilled to introduce our new Old Mout Cider campaign, MOUTOPIA, which showcases our exotic, natural flavours through the coming together of different fruit islands. At Old Mout, we embrace our differences through our unique and refreshing flavours that can be found in every bottle of our cider.”

In the film, the iconic kiwi bird springs from the Old Mout Cider logo and uses a zip wire to get to an island made of pineapple. He harnesses a pineapple slice to build a bridge to an island of raspberries, before using blueberries to make stepping stones to the cherry island – allowing all the inhabitants, who resemble model figurines, to connect with each other.

“The joy of a fruit bowl isn’t in one fruit alone; like people, we don’t belong on our own,” says the rap soundtrack. “If you’re sweet like a berry or sharp like a lime it’s all in the blend and the way we combine… Welcome to MOUTOPIA. A place where everyone can live side by cider.” As the film ends, the kiwi is surrounded by groups of people from the different ‘fruit’ islands, all celebrating being together.

Alan Young, joint chief creative officer, St Luke’s, adds: “The opening line of our MOUTOPIA song says it all ‘the joy of a fruit bowl is not in one fruit alone’. Inside every bottle of Old Mout, delicious natural fruits come together in perfect harmony, so our aim was to celebrate Old Mout’s natural, blended fruit flavours by showing how people, no matter how different, can blend and mix together just as perfectly. Animation collective Lobo excelled as ever – giving us a vibrant, colourful world and storytelling with humour and pace.”

CGI is by Lobo and the MOUTOPIA rap soundtrack is performed by Native Music, based on lyrics by St Luke’s.

The film breaks on 20 May, with online and social elements also launching this month, including a bespoke Snapchat filter, which brings MOUTOPIA to life. OOH activity breaks in June, running across the UK, including large digital sites at London’s Westfield sites in White City and Stratford and at the Maximus in Liverpool Central.

The campaign runs nationally on VOD, online, social and OOH through to the beginning of September 2024. St Luke’s has been the brand agency for Old Mout since 2014.