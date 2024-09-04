Wickes Cuts to the Chase with Tool-Powered Store Openings

St Luke’s, has created a fully customisable OOH campaign to raise awareness locally for home improvement retailer Wickes, and to herald the opening of new stores nationally.

The creative recreates a blue-ribbon cutting ceremony for new stores, using tools from Wickes – including garden shears, pipe-cutters and a saw – to reinforce the items that can be purchased at the DIY store.

The campaign features a punchy OOH format to support local promotion and community activity, and can be tailored to fit a pre-opening campaign, where the ribbon has yet to be cut. Or, post a new store opening, with the ribbon freshly cut. And can be personalised with the location and address of the new store, as well as key messages aimed at a trade audience.

Gary Kibble, chief marketing and digital officer at Wickes said: “As part of our ongoing investment in our store estate, this is an exciting new store opening for Wickes in Aberdeen and our first in Scotland for over 10 years. With this new ‘blue ribbon’ theme, St Luke’s has given us the assets to create anticipation and buzz locally for all our store openings.”

The new “blue ribbon - now open” OOH creative will be first used at the opening of a new Wickes store in Scotland at the end August 2024. The newly constructed, purpose-built, 25,000 sq ft store is located in Westhill, Aberdeen. It represents the first Wickes store for 10 years in the region, bringing around 25 new jobs to the local economy and offering DIY product choice to customers in the “Granite City”.

Richard Denney, joint CCO at St Luke’s, said: “As Wickes continues to invest in new stores across the country, they are also investing in creativity to launch them, with this wonderful new work featuring photographs of Wickes' tools photographed by the brilliant Giles Revell.”