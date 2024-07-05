Wickes Stunt Welcomes Keir Starmer as Prime Minister

Home improvement retailer Wickes is extending a timely reminder to one particular individual moving house this weekend that their services are available to help make it feel like home.

The campaign, created by St Luke’s,, is aptly titled ‘New cabinet?’ launching on the same day as Labour’s general election victory.

The campaign features a poster with the message: “New cabinet, Keir? Our kitchen experts are here to help.” This wordplay refers to the new cabinet that Sir Keir Starmer will be forming following his election win, tying it neatly with Wickes' expertise in kitchen renovations.

The poster also includes Wickes branding, emphasising their position as a leading DIY retailer with 230 stores across the country.

It will run for one day only, Friday, July 5, on an ad van positioned outside Downing Street in Westminster, the historic address where Britain's prime ministers have resided since 1735. This strategic location underscores the timely and witty nature of the campaign, ensuring it catches the attention of both passersby and the political community.

Richard Denney, joint chief creative officer at St Luke’s, explained the thought behind the campaign: “The first thing you do when you move into a new home is start planning what you are going to do with it – especially if the previous occupants have not left it to your taste. Step forward Wickes’ kitchen experts, there to help you feel house proud.”

