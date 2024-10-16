McDonald's Much-Loved McRib Makes a Return

Alongside the infamous app notification and broken email, Leo Burnett created a custom track titled ‘McRib FM’, which was ‘accidentally’ played in McDonald’s restaurants every two hours and launched on Spotify on 3rd October. Then on 7th October, OOH placements with the cryptic message ‘The McRib isn’t not back’ further fuelled the anticipation. McDonald’s responded to the McRib teases with playful captions like, ‘To be clear, it's almost definitely probably not not not coming back.’

To ignite fan anticipation, Red Consultancy unleashed glitch-themed assets to key influencers and media outlets, setting the stage for a tantalising teaser campaign. They organised a mysterious Dark Tasting event and hosted top content creators at Thorpe Park's infamous Fright Night, where lucky attendees at both events became the first to savour the McRib, served fresh from McDonald's brand-new burger van. By collaborating with influential personalities, Red Consultancy curated exciting, shareable content that quickly fuelled the buzz, sparking even more excitement across social platforms and building momentum with media for the McRib’s return.

Today, with the official announcement, McDonald’s and Leo Burnett are delivering on the hype in emphatic style with a bold 10-second AV film. Set to the iconic beat of ‘Party Up (Up in Here)’ by DMX, the spot played on the mystery has led up to this announcement, confirming in big, bold impactful text: ‘The McRib is back’.

The film is supported by radio, OOH, in-restaurant, and CRM promotions that play on the myth-like status of the McRib, which returns to the UK after nearly a decade. The campaign amplifies the anticipation with playful messaging such as ‘This is not a drill’ and ‘Available until it isn’t’, reminding fans to grab their McRib while they can.