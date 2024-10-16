A poster hinting at the return of the McRib

McDonald's Much-Loved McRib Makes a Return

The campaign by Leo Burnett confirms the return of the fans' favourite in style

By Creative Salon

16 October 2024

After weeks of fanning the flames of speculation and several ‘accidental’ hints, McDonald’s is officially confirming what fans have been eagerly hoping for - the McRib is back. Actually, totally, properly back.

Fans were quick to pick up on a series of ‘mistakes’ McDonald’s made over the past few weeks, from glitchy app notifications to cryptic ads. Today, McDonald’s is finally owning up to them - as it turns out, these weren’t mistakes at all, but part of its strategy to build the legend of the McRib before today’s big reveal. 

The campaign, McRib Returns? kicked off with a push notification sent to McDonald’s 1.82 million app users, which simply read: “McRib_Test.notification_16.10.24 [TEST]”. From there, the teases only grew bolder. A broken email sent to McDonald’s CRM base followed shortly after, setting social media alight with questions about whether the McRib was truly coming back. Glitchy appearances of the McRib popped up in ads across London, leaving fans guessing whether they were seeing things—or seeing the future.

  • A picture of the 'TEST' post notification sent out to McDonald's app owners, hinting at the return of the McRib

Alongside the infamous app notification and broken email, Leo Burnett created a custom track titled ‘McRib FM’, which was ‘accidentally’ played in McDonald’s restaurants every two hours and launched on Spotify on 3rd October. Then on 7th October, OOH placements with the cryptic message ‘The McRib isn’t not back’ further fuelled the anticipation. McDonald’s responded to the McRib teases with playful captions like, ‘To be clear, it's almost definitely probably not not not coming back.’

To ignite fan anticipation, Red Consultancy unleashed glitch-themed assets to key influencers and media outlets, setting the stage for a tantalising teaser campaign. They organised a mysterious Dark Tasting event and hosted top content creators at Thorpe Park's infamous Fright Night, where lucky attendees at both events became the first to savour the McRib, served fresh from McDonald's brand-new burger van. By collaborating with influential personalities, Red Consultancy curated exciting, shareable content that quickly fuelled the buzz, sparking even more excitement across social platforms and building momentum with media for the McRib’s return.

Today, with the official announcement, McDonald’s and Leo Burnett are delivering on the hype in emphatic style with a bold 10-second AV film. Set to the iconic beat of ‘Party Up (Up in Here)’ by DMX, the spot played on the mystery has led up to this announcement, confirming in big, bold impactful text: ‘The McRib is back’. 

The film is supported by radio, OOH, in-restaurant, and CRM promotions that play on the myth-like status of the McRib, which returns to the UK after nearly a decade. The campaign amplifies the anticipation with playful messaging such as ‘This is not a drill’ and ‘Available until it isn’t’, reminding fans to grab their McRib while they can.

McDonald’s and Leo Burnett are inviting customers to commemorate the McRib’s return. Before the McRib disappears from menus, fans who tag @McDonaldsUK on Instagram with their McRib will get the chance to win this moment immortalised forever on a crystal photo cube, as the ultimate McRib memento.

The campaign was a cross-agency collaboration: Leo Burnett led creative, digital and social, RED Consultancy handled PR, events and social, OMD UK managed all media buying and planning, Linneymanaged all BTL/POP communications and CRM was handled by Armadillo. 

Alexandra Martin, senior brand manager at McDonald's, said: “We’ve been having a bit of fun with McRib fans - accidental notifications, glitchy ads, and plenty of hints dropped along the way. But now the secret’s out! This is not a drill. The McRib is officially backity back back. We couldn’t be more excited to see everyone’s reactions. It’s time for fans to finally get stuck in.”

Andrew Long and James Millers, executive creative directors at Leo Burnett UK, added: “The McRib is a cultural icon, so it was important to make sure this campaign didn’t just celebrate that, but actually leveraged and built on its legendary status. By understanding how the brand lives in the real world, we have been able to build hype in a playful and culturally relevant way, which fans have loved.”

CREDITS

CAMPAIGN TITLE: McRib Returns?

CLIENT: McDonald’s UK & IE

ADVERTISING AGENCY:  Leo Burnett UK

CCO: Mark Elwood

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Andrew Long & James Millers

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Jason Keet & James Hodson

SENIOR CREATIVE: Alex Bingham & Conrad Swanston

CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF DESIGN: Dave Allen

LEAD DESIGNER: Rupert Knowlden

DESIGNER: Roxana Iriciuc

STUDIO DIRECTOR: Richard Pettiford

DEPUTY CSO: Tom Sussman

STRATEGY DIRECTOR: Ben Obadia

COMMS PLANNER: Imo Gowen

MANAGING PARTNER: Layla Potter

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Tom Molyneux

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Loren Aylott

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Nicola Kuan

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Lani Lawrence

PROJECT DIRECTOR: Siobhan Mulcahy

AGENCY PRODUCER: Peter Williams

IN RESTAURANT AUDIO PRODUCTION: Wake the Town

TVC

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Framestore

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Sharon Lock

EDITOR: Isabelle Slocombe

POST-PRODUCTION PRODUCER: Sharma Lewis

COLOURIST: Steffan Perry

DESIGNER: Julien Van Wallendael

FLAME ARTIST: Darran Nicholson

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Sine Audio
SOUND ENGINEER: Phil Bolland & Frankie Beirne

AUDIO PRODUCER: Julian Marshall & Richard Leimon

MUSIC LICENSING: Sharpa

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: OMD

MEDIA ACCOUNT MANAGER: Lewis Michael

MEDIA BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Stephanie Holman

MEDIA EXECUTIVE BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Ellie Start

MEDIA STRATEGY DIRECTOR: Christ Mitchwell

MEDIA STRATEGY DIRECTOR: Josh Deane

MEDIA STRATEGY LEAD: Helen Barber

PR AGENCY: Red Consultancy

CRM AGENCY: Armadillo

BTL/IN-RESTAURANT: Linney

McDONALD’S:

CHIEF MARKETING OFFICE, S.V.P: Michelle Graham-Clare

MARKETING DIRECTOR: Matt Reischauer

HEAD OF MARKETING FOOD & BEVERAGES: Ben Sherburn

MARKETING MANAGER: Jo Conlon

MARKETING MANAGER (SOCIAL): Ana Saffer

SENIOR BRAND MANAGER: Alexandra Martin

CONSUMER PR LEAD: Melodie Richards

CAMPAIGN ASSISTANT: Dina Shalaby

