McDonald's Much-Loved McRib Makes a Return
The campaign by Leo Burnett confirms the return of the fans' favourite in style
16 October 2024
After weeks of fanning the flames of speculation and several ‘accidental’ hints, McDonald’s is officially confirming what fans have been eagerly hoping for - the McRib is back. Actually, totally, properly back.
Fans were quick to pick up on a series of ‘mistakes’ McDonald’s made over the past few weeks, from glitchy app notifications to cryptic ads. Today, McDonald’s is finally owning up to them - as it turns out, these weren’t mistakes at all, but part of its strategy to build the legend of the McRib before today’s big reveal.
The campaign, McRib Returns? kicked off with a push notification sent to McDonald’s 1.82 million app users, which simply read: “McRib_Test.notification_16.10.24 [TEST]”. From there, the teases only grew bolder. A broken email sent to McDonald’s CRM base followed shortly after, setting social media alight with questions about whether the McRib was truly coming back. Glitchy appearances of the McRib popped up in ads across London, leaving fans guessing whether they were seeing things—or seeing the future.
Alongside the infamous app notification and broken email, Leo Burnett created a custom track titled ‘McRib FM’, which was ‘accidentally’ played in McDonald’s restaurants every two hours and launched on Spotify on 3rd October. Then on 7th October, OOH placements with the cryptic message ‘The McRib isn’t not back’ further fuelled the anticipation. McDonald’s responded to the McRib teases with playful captions like, ‘To be clear, it's almost definitely probably not not not coming back.’
To ignite fan anticipation, Red Consultancy unleashed glitch-themed assets to key influencers and media outlets, setting the stage for a tantalising teaser campaign. They organised a mysterious Dark Tasting event and hosted top content creators at Thorpe Park's infamous Fright Night, where lucky attendees at both events became the first to savour the McRib, served fresh from McDonald's brand-new burger van. By collaborating with influential personalities, Red Consultancy curated exciting, shareable content that quickly fuelled the buzz, sparking even more excitement across social platforms and building momentum with media for the McRib’s return.
Today, with the official announcement, McDonald’s and Leo Burnett are delivering on the hype in emphatic style with a bold 10-second AV film. Set to the iconic beat of ‘Party Up (Up in Here)’ by DMX, the spot played on the mystery has led up to this announcement, confirming in big, bold impactful text: ‘The McRib is back’.
The film is supported by radio, OOH, in-restaurant, and CRM promotions that play on the myth-like status of the McRib, which returns to the UK after nearly a decade. The campaign amplifies the anticipation with playful messaging such as ‘This is not a drill’ and ‘Available until it isn’t’, reminding fans to grab their McRib while they can.
McDonald’s and Leo Burnett are inviting customers to commemorate the McRib’s return. Before the McRib disappears from menus, fans who tag @McDonaldsUK on Instagram with their McRib will get the chance to win this moment immortalised forever on a crystal photo cube, as the ultimate McRib memento.
The campaign was a cross-agency collaboration: Leo Burnett led creative, digital and social, RED Consultancy handled PR, events and social, OMD UK managed all media buying and planning, Linneymanaged all BTL/POP communications and CRM was handled by Armadillo.
Alexandra Martin, senior brand manager at McDonald's, said: “We’ve been having a bit of fun with McRib fans - accidental notifications, glitchy ads, and plenty of hints dropped along the way. But now the secret’s out! This is not a drill. The McRib is officially backity back back. We couldn’t be more excited to see everyone’s reactions. It’s time for fans to finally get stuck in.”
Andrew Long and James Millers, executive creative directors at Leo Burnett UK, added: “The McRib is a cultural icon, so it was important to make sure this campaign didn’t just celebrate that, but actually leveraged and built on its legendary status. By understanding how the brand lives in the real world, we have been able to build hype in a playful and culturally relevant way, which fans have loved.”
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: McRib Returns?
CLIENT: McDonald’s UK & IE
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo Burnett UK
CCO: Mark Elwood
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Andrew Long & James Millers
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Jason Keet & James Hodson
SENIOR CREATIVE: Alex Bingham & Conrad Swanston
CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF DESIGN: Dave Allen
LEAD DESIGNER: Rupert Knowlden
DESIGNER: Roxana Iriciuc
STUDIO DIRECTOR: Richard Pettiford
DEPUTY CSO: Tom Sussman
STRATEGY DIRECTOR: Ben Obadia
COMMS PLANNER: Imo Gowen
MANAGING PARTNER: Layla Potter
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Tom Molyneux
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Loren Aylott
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Nicola Kuan
ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Lani Lawrence
PROJECT DIRECTOR: Siobhan Mulcahy
AGENCY PRODUCER: Peter Williams
IN RESTAURANT AUDIO PRODUCTION: Wake the Town
TVC
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Framestore
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Sharon Lock
EDITOR: Isabelle Slocombe
POST-PRODUCTION PRODUCER: Sharma Lewis
COLOURIST: Steffan Perry
DESIGNER: Julien Van Wallendael
FLAME ARTIST: Darran Nicholson
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Sine Audio
SOUND ENGINEER: Phil Bolland & Frankie Beirne
AUDIO PRODUCER: Julian Marshall & Richard Leimon
MUSIC LICENSING: Sharpa
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: OMD
MEDIA ACCOUNT MANAGER: Lewis Michael
MEDIA BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Stephanie Holman
MEDIA EXECUTIVE BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Ellie Start
MEDIA STRATEGY DIRECTOR: Christ Mitchwell
MEDIA STRATEGY DIRECTOR: Josh Deane
MEDIA STRATEGY LEAD: Helen Barber
PR AGENCY: Red Consultancy
CRM AGENCY: Armadillo
BTL/IN-RESTAURANT: Linney
McDONALD’S:
CHIEF MARKETING OFFICE, S.V.P: Michelle Graham-Clare
MARKETING DIRECTOR: Matt Reischauer
HEAD OF MARKETING FOOD & BEVERAGES: Ben Sherburn
MARKETING MANAGER: Jo Conlon
MARKETING MANAGER (SOCIAL): Ana Saffer
SENIOR BRAND MANAGER: Alexandra Martin
CONSUMER PR LEAD: Melodie Richards
CAMPAIGN ASSISTANT: Dina Shalaby