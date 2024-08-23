Grimace Gatecrashes McDonald’s 50th Birthday with Viral Shake

The 50th Birthday campaign will be modified to focus on Grimace, with the creative from Leo Burnett UK given a purple twist. Grimace will also tease his arrival with a takeover of McDonald’s UK social and CRM channels, replying to comments and interacting directly with fans.

Not one to miss a party, Grimace will also attend McDonald’s first ever merch pop-up shop on 26 August at Boxpark Shoreditch from 12pm-6pm. Led by Red Consultancy, the 50th birthday event will allow fans to purchase Maccies merch from the exclusive ‘I Had My Birthday Party at McDonald’s’ range.

The new collection commemorates McDonald’s of the 80s and includes everything from collectable varsity jackets, sweatshirts, t-shirts, backpacks, bum bags and scrunchies. Plus at the event people will be some of the first in the country to taste the Grimace Shake before its official launch two days later.

Andrew Long and James Millers, executive creative directors, Leo Burnett UK, added: “Every good party has a final surprise, and McDonald’s 50th Birthday includes a colossal one. The buzz of Grimace and the Grimace Shake is all over social, we couldn’t think of a better special guest to close out our celebrations!”

On launch day (28 August), to ensure everyone can join in, Grimace will invite the nation to try the milkshake by hosting a tasting party on McDonalds UK’s Instagram Live. He’ll be DJ’ing from purple decks, accompanied by a giant countdown stating the time left for people to grab his shake. OOH fly posters by Leo Burnett UK, spotlighting the tasting party take inspiration from vintage rave posters, featuring illustrations of ‘Superstar DJ Grimace’ and the event details.

Following the launch of the Grimace Shake, some of the original retro, confetti-adorned OOH, paid social and in-restaurant decorations will feature the lilac liquid drip of the Grimace Shake, as well as further reminders for customers to get their hands on the Grimace Shake while it’s here.

The campaign was a cross-agency collaboration. Leo Burnett were responsible for creative and social, RED Consultancy led on PR, organic social and the pop-up, while OMD UK handled all media planning and buying. Linney led on the restaurant and below-the-line activations.