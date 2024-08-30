Work Of The Week
30 August 2024
'Grimace Shake' for McDonald's by Leo Burnett
McDonald’s UK is bringing a nostalgic twist to its 50th birthday celebration with the arrival of the viral Grimace Shake, marking its debut in the UK. Grimace, the iconic McDonald’s character, is gatecrashing the party, appearing at the birthday celebrations armed with the highly anticipated, limited-edition Grimace Shake. The new, limited addition to the menu will be available in McDonald’s restaurants nationwide for one-week only (28 August - 3 September). It is the first time the UK has been able to experience the viral sensation, which features a blueberry flavoured syrup blended with a creamy milkshake base.
'Walrus Whizzer' for Virgin Media O2 by VCCP
Virgin Media O2, along with its agency of record VCCP, has created the third chapter of its ‘To Better and Beyond’ campaign ‘Walrus Whizzer’ in a bid to highlight the freedom that better broadband brings. Set to the soundtrack of Billy Ocean’s ‘Suddenly’, the 60-second hero campaign film emulates the unstoppable feeling experienced when using Virgin Media broadband and spotlight’s the provider’s recent ‘Best Broadband Experience’ award win from GWS.
'The clue was in the name all along' for Burger King by BBH
On National Burger Day (22 August), Burger King itself decided to land some playful jabs at its fast-food counterpart McDonald's. Using the last two letters of its iconic Whopper burger, the national OOH and social campaign saw the burger chain crop the names of McDonald's meals to highlight how Burger King believes it is the superior fast-food restaurant. The line, "the clue was in the name all along," has been used across all of Burger King UK's social channels.
'O2 Switch Up' for Virgin Media O2 by VCCP
O2 showcases the flexibility available to customers in its campaign 'Only O2/Switch Up' created in partnership with agency of record VCCP London. The integrated campaign is the third chapter of the ‘Only O2’ trilogy, which visualises the benefits available exclusively to O2 customers, and highlights the unique freedom and flexibility available with O2 Switch Up - which allows customers to swap their phones every 90 days without the need to pay off the remainder of their previous contract first.
'Third Kit 2024/25' for Tottenham Hotspur by Mother's Run Deep
To celebrate the release of Tottenham Hotspur's Nike third kit for the 2024/25 season, fan-led creative agency Run Deep, part of the Mother Family, has created a campaign to spotlight the football club's younger gamer fans. Directed by Madeleine Penfold through Chrome Productions, the film tells the story of Ava, a young female fan following her dreams of becoming a football and EA Sports FC content creator. Through her perseverance and the help of some of her favourite players, she is empowered to continue doing what she loves, even when the going gets tough.
'The Guardian's Feast App' for Tesco Finest by EssenceMediacom
Tesco Finest is placing its premium food offerings at the forefront of a new partnership with The Guardian, leveraging the media outlet's deep connection with food enthusiasts. This six-month multi-channel campaign is designed to align Tesco Finest’s commitment to quality with The Guardian’s modern approach to cooking and food culture.
'Welcome to The House of Flamingo' for Very by The Gate
The retailer's first fashion TV broadcast in seven years brings to life Very’s brand proposition, ‘let’s make it sparkle'. The spot features a group of friends taking over a manor house and transforming it with an abundance of pink, sparkle, as well as some flamingo flourishes. This all takes place under the watch of a bemused butler.