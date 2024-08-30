Work Of The Week

'O2 Switch Up' for Virgin Media O2 by VCCP

O2 showcases the flexibility available to customers in its campaign 'Only O2/Switch Up' created in partnership with agency of record VCCP London. The integrated campaign is the third chapter of the ‘Only O2’ trilogy, which visualises the benefits available exclusively to O2 customers, and highlights the unique freedom and flexibility available with O2 Switch Up - which allows customers to swap their phones every 90 days without the need to pay off the remainder of their previous contract first.