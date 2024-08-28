Tesco Finest Cooks Up a Storm with The Guardian's Feast App

Tesco Finest is placing its premium food offerings at the forefront of a new partnership with The Guardian, leveraging the media outlet's deep connection with food enthusiasts. This six-month multi-channel campaign is designed to align Tesco Finest’s commitment to quality with The Guardian’s modern approach to cooking and food culture.

Tesco Finest is the exclusive sponsor of The Guardian's newly launched cooking and recipe app, Feast. Since its soft launch in April, the app has garnered over 135,000 downloads and will feature a curated collection of Tesco Finest recipes. These recipes will showcase the brand's diverse and high-quality food range, appealing to confident cooks looking for new culinary inspiration.

Imogen Fox, chief advertising officer, Guardian Media Group, said: “Tesco Finest and the Guardian work perfectly together because we share a love of quality food. We’re really excited as this is the first time the Guardian has ever created a multimedia campaign that incorporates our new Feast app. Buying direct with us gives brands the best of the Guardian. I can’t wait to try some of these new recipes.”

Developed in collaboration with EssenceMediacom, the campaign extends across multiple platforms including digital, audio, newsletters, social media, and print. Highlights include shoppable recipes that enable users to add ingredients directly to a Tesco basket and the sponsorship of the upcoming season of The Guardian’s popular food podcast, Comfort Eating with Grace Dent.

Jess McKenzie, head of brand - Tesco Finest, said: “We are excited to be partnering with the Guardian to showcase our fantastic range of Tesco Finest products through the Feast app. The partnership provides a platform to engage customers around Tesco Finest’s product quality and inspire customers through delicious recipes.”

The Guardian’s premium environment, known for attracting an audience with a strong interest in food, makes it an ideal partner for Tesco Finest. The media outlet reaches nearly seven million “foodies” each month—more than any other quality news brand—offering a prime audience for Tesco Finest’s premium products. With 70 per cent of Guardian readers turning to the publication for cooking inspiration, the partnership, supported by EssenceMediacom's strategic targeting, is set to enhance brand consideration and loyalty.