Tesco Initiative Supports Customers to Cook Affordably at Home

Suzanne Quinn, customer director at Tesco, said: “We are committed to helping our customers, by keeping a laser focus on great value, quality products. With the ‘52 Weeks of Little Helps’ campaign the aim is to bring that further – we’re packaging together shopping lists, recipe methods and example meal pictures to give our customers inspiration to create breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks that will keep the whole family happy!”

It breaks on 30 May across Ireland, running on channels including TV, cinemas, BVOD and to maximise engagement and reach. This includes OOH activity running on strategically located billboards, bus shelter ads and digital screens near Tesco stores, all displaying tantalising images of seasonal recipes accompanied by a call-to-action to visit for all the necessary ingredients.

Print activity, meanwhile, will include QR codes for quick access to recipe details and shopping lists, ensuring that messaging reaches busy commuters and shoppers on the go. This is echoed in store, with Tesco using interactive displays and QR codes leading to recipe ideas and ingredient lists, making it easy for shoppers to gather everything they need.

For social channels, engaging videos will promote the recipes, supported by influencers creating the dishes themselves to prove the ease of cooking and foster UGC.

Jack Walsh and Eva Redmond, creatives at BBH Dublin, said: “Tesco has made a promise to the nation that lives up to its belief that every little helps. All of these recipes can speak to every kind of cook out there. From those who need to get out of their comfort zone to those who need to get into one.