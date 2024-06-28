Tesco Celebrates The Nation's Quirks With Whoosh Idents
Created with BBH, the Tesco Whoosh idents show that 'going to the shops isn't every everyone's bag', celebrating obscure obsessions that beat going to the shops.
28 June 2024
Tesco has continued to hero home hobbyists in the latest instalment of its ongoing marketing activity for on-demand delivery service, Whoosh.
Once again, the brand is back in the homes of young urbanites who have far better things to do pursuing their passions, than going to the shops.
So if going to the shops isn’t customers' bag, what is? Well, the 'Buffalo' hero is into all things cowboy, as he's perfecting the art of riding his bucking bronco. 'Pottery' features a hapless artist, who’s currently throwing herself into all things pottery, with great gusto. The karate ‘pro’ in 'Martial Art's can’t quite get past her yellow belt, despite years of practise and transforming her living room into a home studio. And the protagonist in 'Self Care' is all about 'me time', to the extent that they’ve created a makeshift jacuzzi... in their living room.
The campaign will run as sponsorship idents for Channel 4 Comedy, with further activity planned across the year. Directed by Daniel Lundh, the work was overseen by BBH’s deputy executive creative director Felipe Guimaraes, art directed by Laura Canciglia, and written by Hannah Worthington.