F&F Conducts the Ultimate Fit Test in summer spot
The ad from BBH London is the latest campaign within its 'Makes Fashion Sense' brand platform
28 May 2024
F&F and BBH London showcase the perfect blend of fashion with everyday practicality in a new campaign led by a TV spot, 'Walkies'.
The new film under the 'Makes Fashion Sense' brand platform begins with the unexpected twists and jerky pulls of a woman in her new linen two-piece, as she conducts the ultimate ‘fit test’ for walking the dog.
It’s a quirky, choreographed film highlighting the freedom of movement within clothes that work for everyday life. The film was produced by Somesuch and directed by Tajana Tokyo, an accomplished London-based Director whose own impressive performance and choreography background was integral to the craft.
About the work, Uche Ezugwu, BBH creative director, said, “Hopefully this idea will resonate with everyone, even if they don’t own a dog. Anyone trying on new clothes should take a ‘fit test’; my favourite is Mc Hammer’s Running Man.”
Jan Marchant, CEO, F&F says: “Our Summer campaign perfectly captures the essence of our brand – stylish and wearable. We loved the idea of the ultimate fit test and celebration of movement, and are super excited to launch our new collection. Perfect for whatever the Summer throws at us!”
The track, RagJazz (UK Funky Remix) by NEONE The Wonderer featuring Hali Ray, was sourced by BBH’s in-house music studio, Black Sheep Music.
The campaign will run on VOD/BVOD and Social media in the UK, the Republic of Ireland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.
Credits:
Campaign title: Walkies
Advertising agency: BBH
ECD: Helen Rhodes
Creative directors: Karen Davidson & Uche Ezugwu
Senior Copywriter: Marc Rayson
Senior Art director: Zoë Stott
Strategist: Salwa Ainaqi
Business lead: Anna Rosenthal
Account director: Megan Houghton-Brown
Account executive: Holly Errington
Agency film producer: Zoe Lynch
Media planner: Sasha Macaulay
Media agency: Essence Mediacom
Production company: Somesuch
Director: Tajana Tokyo
DOP: Charlie Knight
Producer: Scarlett Anderson
Editor/s: Laura Cairney-Keize
Post-production company: Elmntl
Post-production producer: Rose Crisp/Belle McLeary
Grade: Company 3
Colourist: Steffan Perry
Sound studio: King Lear
Sound engineer: Ned Sisson
Music track: NEONE The Wonderer, Hali Ray ‘RagJazz (UK Funky Remix)’
Music composer: Nathan Lawrence / Halima Farquharson
Music supervisor: Daniel Olaifa
Music company: Black Sheep Music
F&F Head of Marketing: Claire English
F&F Head of Design: Ben Lee
F&F Shoot Production & Content Manager: Ruby Spencer
F&F Shoot Production & Content Executive: Hilary Adams
F&F Campaign & Online Manager: Emily Tulett
F&F Brand & Proposition Manager: Katie Langdon