F&F Conducts the Ultimate Fit Test in summer spot

It’s a quirky, choreographed film highlighting the freedom of movement within clothes that work for everyday life. The film was produced by Somesuch and directed by Tajana Tokyo, an accomplished London-based Director whose own impressive performance and choreography background was integral to the craft.

About the work, Uche Ezugwu, BBH creative director, said, “Hopefully this idea will resonate with everyone, even if they don’t own a dog. Anyone trying on new clothes should take a ‘fit test’; my favourite is Mc Hammer’s Running Man.”

Jan Marchant, CEO, F&F says: “Our Summer campaign perfectly captures the essence of our brand – stylish and wearable. We loved the idea of the ultimate fit test and celebration of movement, and are super excited to launch our new collection. Perfect for whatever the Summer throws at us!”

The track, RagJazz (UK Funky Remix) by NEONE The Wonderer featuring Hali Ray, was sourced by BBH’s in-house music studio, Black Sheep Music.

The campaign will run on VOD/BVOD and Social media in the UK, the Republic of Ireland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

Credits:

Campaign title: Walkies

