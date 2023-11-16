How Chandler Bing from Friends led this BBH creative duo to an award-winning career

Chloe Neal: If it wasn’t for Chandler Bing, I might never have found advertising. Yep, you read that right. Everyone’s favourite sarcastic Friend gave me my first taste of adland.

Chandler’s season 9 musings (“I can write slogans. How hard can it be? Cheese. It’s the milk you chew.”) filtered into my subconscious. But they’d only properly resurface several years later.

Fast-forward to age 23. There I was in the dark depths of Northern Finland, teaching International Studies to kids across the tiny town of Kalajoki. I absolutely loved my job (and sauna), but I soon found myself itching to try something new.

Chandler’s words popped into my head. Advertising, that’s what I’d do.

I shared my (barely thought out) plans with my boss at the time, William O’Gorman. So he set me a task: advertise the local high school to prospective students.

The result?

My students and I built a fully functioning escape room, celebrating 100 years of Finnish independence. And let me tell you - I learned A LOT about advertising along the way.

From concepting, to pitching for funds, to sourcing props, to parroting the immortal phrase: “There are a lot of moving parts here”… It was the ultimate baptism of fire.

Thankfully, however, it all paid off.

Soon, my career jump suddenly didn’t seem so wild after all. With that, I applied for my Masters in Edinburgh, hopped on a plane, and the rest is history.

All it took was a fictional character (and a real-life character) to nudge me in the right direction.

P.S. I’m still waiting for the perfect opportunity to write my own killer cheese slogan.