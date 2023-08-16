How DJ Ahadadream Inspired this Brave Spark to follow her own dream

Annalise Valentino: Working for the financial firm Deloitte – in Audit of all places – was not where I expected to start my career. Especially with six failed attempts at a maths GCSE and a septum piercing.

Creativity was the path ahead, but it felt so out of reach that I spent most of my time suppressing it.

Sat a few desks down from me at Deloitte was a guy with similar feelings. Ahad, a British Pakistani DJ and Producer, who was just as desperate to get out of Finance as I was. He made music – UK Funky was what he called it. Before long I was heading into the city, milling around the underground floors of the now-closed Alibi in East London, as he injected an energy you couldn’t ignore into small crowds. I was amazed at how weekend after the weekend he relentlessly pursued ‘the only thing he loved doing’.

Ahad, or his DJ name Ahadadream, now runs a label and is a successful DJ and Producer in his own right. He is part of the team at Dialled In that champions South Asian Music, Arts, and Culture and puts on a festival each year. He’s The Guardian’s One To Watch.