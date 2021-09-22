Overseas expansion and a wealth of international wins: MSQ's 2022

Peter Reid, MSQ's global chief executive, on MSQ's 2022

What three words would you use to describe 2022?

Terrific (MSQ). Turbulent (Economy). Terrible (Ukraine).

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?

In 2022 we celebrated our tenth anniversary with our strongest performance so far – and with ambitious plans to grow further still. From a basic results level, like-for-like revenue increased 30 percent to a record £91.3m, and EBITDA rose 51 percent to £11.4m. That means MSQ has more than doubled in size in the last 3 years.

We welcomed some brilliant new clients, from global giants like Lego and Johnson & Johnson to local favourites like the AA, Guide Dogs and MoneySuperMarket.

We welcomed new faces in new and pivotal roles, with Greg Jones joining as Smarts’ inaugural European CEO, Adam Powers becoming twentysix’s first Chief Experience Officer, Andy Edmonds taking on MSQ Global Studios in Asia, Charlotte Wolfenden becoming The Gate London’s first MD and Lisa Leone being named MSQ North America’s Chief Creative Officer.

The way our work has improved across the board has been a real highlight – we’re creating smart, creative, cross-discipline campaigns for the likes of AXA Investment Managers, Royal Mail and Zalando, and I particularly love the work coming from one of the newest agencies in MSQ’s stable, Elmwood, who have produced brilliant rebrands for Preparation H, Wrigley’s Extra and The Week magazine.

Finally, ‘Doing the Right Thing’ is one of our key business pillars, and as we’ve grown I’m pleased we’ve stayed mindful of that. We’ve brought in Jude Owens as our first Head of People to help shape our recruitment and talent development. We launched MOSAIC, a platform for people of colour to connect across all MSQ agencies. And we continue to lead the way in sustainability – we’ve been a carbon negative business for 2 years now, have planted 150,000 trees and funded 38 global sustainability projects. And in June we launched our first Sustainability Report, a low carbon website outlining our progress as we cut carbon emissions by a further 50 per cent by 2024, and sharing our learnings from the steps we’ve taken so far.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

All of the above! Despite general adversity, it’s been our most successful year yet.

But on a personal note, I’m proud of the ever-increasing breadth of young talent in our business. To me that’s exemplified firstly by our Young Lions, two brilliant young creatives in MSQ who attended Cannes Lions to give us – and the wider industry – a fresh take on the festival. Their enthusiasm following a week of inspiration was contagious – and much needed considering the perceived talent crisis and how often we beat ourselves up as an industry. Their social takeover produced some brilliant content and I cannot agree more with their assessment that the industry should be doing more to send junior creatives, the next wave of changemakers, to Cannes.

The other truly proud moment from a talent perspective was welcoming new Ukrainian colleagues to the business. No-one should have to leave their country in such a way, so welcoming Olesia and Inessa to the business was a privilege.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

I think our biggest challenge has been one that’s indicative of the industry in general – to move beyond ‘target setting’ to deliver real diversity of thought and representation of communities. I’ve always been proud that in the UK, more than 50 percent of MSQ staff are based outside London. It means we’re closer to our clients and not stuck in our London bubble. But driving meaningful change requires much more – and we’re very mindful of that.

What are you most looking forward to in 2023?

Taking the US by storm. At least, that’s the plan. We feel there’s a great opportunity to pioneer our multi-disciplinary model in the US. And from the clients we’ve spoken to so far, there’s real appetite for an agile, truly joined-up, post-holding company approach.

We’ve spent the last 18 months laying the groundwork, building an enviable leadership team in the form of Aaron Lang, Justin Cox and, most recently, our new MSQ NA Chief Creative Officer Lisa Leone, and we’ve brought Smarts, Walk-In Media and MBAstack to the region. We’ve won CFA Institute, Dartmouth College and Doordash, and kicked off work with MSQ Global Studios and MSQ Data. It’s a platform that we think can go from strength to strength in 2023.

And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

I’d like to see the industry move beyond theoretical sustainability programmes and standard carbon reduction policies to genuine mitigation strategies and making real reductions in year-on-year output. I mentioned earlier how proud I was of our Sustainability Report – we believe that all businesses in our industry should be producing these to drive towards Science Based Reduction Targets. Then it’s about developing low carbon marketing services and carbon removal programmes – embedding sustainable initiatives that make a long-term difference to our planet’s future.