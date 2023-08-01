The AA Partners with Street Fighter for Unshakable Confidence Campaign

“It’s OK, I’m with the AA” shows how the AA’s multi-service provision gives its members an unshakable confidence, no matter what they might face in their driving world.

For this next phase, which extends the campaign in an unexpected way, the AA is partnering with the Street Fighter™ video game franchise, tapping into popular culture and all the feelings of nostalgia and love their audience have for the game following the launch of Street Fighter™ 6, the latest entry in the series. Street Fighter is one of the highest-grossing video game franchises of all time, selling over 50 million units since it originally launched in 1987. The series continues this year with Street Fighter 6, the latest game in the franchise that has entertained countless fans for decades, and which released to critical and commercial success, boasting 2 million copies sold since its release in June.

Media planning and strategy, led by Goodstuff, showcases the Streetfighter asset with a targeted OOH campaign. With hand-selected pedestrianised, high-impact full-motion sites. For two weeks, from the 31st of July, the campaign extends into key OOH sites across relevant UK cities; Manchester, Liverpool, London, Reading, and Nottingham, with amplification through social channels. The campaign marks a dramatic shift for the AA, moving towards a masterbrand-led platform across key media channels.

Lucas Peon, Chief Creative Officer of The Gate, said: “We wanted our campaign to extend in a way that would really resonate with people, so partnering with Street Fighter allowed us to take our campaign to the next level and show AA members they can be confident no matter what happens”

The Gate has won a number of new clients since the start of 2022 including SMARTY Mobile, Guide Dogs, The AA and, most recently, The Very Group. In the same time-frame it has also won a number of high-profile industry awards at the EFFIE’s, APG and Marketing Society awards shows.

CREDITS

Client: The AA

Advertising agency: The Gate

Chief Creative Officer: Lucas Peon

Creative team: Rob Bovington and Stephen Webley

Chief Client Officer: Vicky Janaway

Account Director: Blake Field

Chief Strategy Officer: Kit Altin

Senior planner: Ben Milligan

Agency producer: Stephanie Cleak

Media buying agency: Goodstuff

Media planner: Chloe O'Connor

Post-production company: Blind Pig

Animation producer: Belinda Grew, Phil Brewster, Dannica Green

VFX animator: William Smith

Audio post-production company: Grand Central Studios

Engineer: Gary Turnbull

Licensing of Street Fighter: Born Licensing

CEO: David Born

Senior Licensing Executive: Amber Cheung

Licensing Coordinator: Alberto Massaro

Copyright Owner: Capcom